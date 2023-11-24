Nicole Moudaber Teams Up With Chris Liebing for the Joint EP 'I Will Be a Devil Until I Am an Angel'

Following a remix appearance of Chris Liebing on Nicole Moudaber's MOOD imprint last year, the pair now team up on Liebing's celebrated CLR imprint for ‘I Will Be A Devil Until I Am An Angel' this November.



First up, ‘Watch Me Choose You' launches with a clap-heavy groove shot through with bleeps and squelches, a subtle serpentine acid-line woven among its sturdy drums. It's a high-intensity, peak-time offering followed by ‘When You Are Near', another dancefloor bomb which continues with additional bursts of acid sprayed on top of its cavernous kick drums before dropping into a mind-melting frenzy at the halfway mark.



"Since I met Nicole many, many years ago, we've had an amazing connection, we've played quite a few really amazing back-to-back sets as well as remixed each other, which we were always really happy with. It was only a matter of time until we'd do a joint original release, and here it is! We couldn't be happier, it's the result of our individual DJ and production styles and what we feel has the most impact on the dancefloor." - Chris Liebing



“I've been listening to Chris since the mid-2000s. I remember being on the dance floor at Space Ibiza and feeling totally transported by his music, dancing until the lights came on. Fast forward to 2016, and I find myself playing b2b with him on a regular basis all over the world. His sound resonates with me on such a deep level because it can put you in a trance, and now we've collaborated in the studio, too. This new EP represents our collective creative and musical taste, and it's already been tried and tested in clubs and festivals. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do - mamma mia is all I can say” - Nicole Moudaber