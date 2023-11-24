Nicole Moudaber Teams Up With Chris Liebing for the Joint EP 'I Will Be a Devil Until I Am an Angel'

The pair now team up on Liebing's celebrated CLR imprint for ‘I Will Be A Devil Until I Am An Angel' this November.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Following a remix appearance of Chris Liebing on Nicole Moudaber's MOOD imprint last year, the pair now team up on Liebing's celebrated CLR imprint for ‘I Will Be A Devil Until I Am An Angel' this November.

First up, ‘Watch Me Choose You' launches with a clap-heavy groove shot through with bleeps and squelches, a subtle serpentine acid-line woven among its sturdy drums. It's a high-intensity, peak-time offering followed by ‘When You Are Near', another dancefloor bomb which continues with additional bursts of acid sprayed on top of its cavernous kick drums before dropping into a mind-melting frenzy at the halfway mark.

"Since I met Nicole many, many years ago, we've had an amazing connection, we've played quite a few really amazing back-to-back sets as well as remixed each other, which we were always really happy with. It was only a matter of time until we'd do a joint original release, and here it is! We couldn't be happier, it's the result of our individual DJ and production styles and what we feel has the most impact on the dancefloor." - Chris Liebing

“I've been listening to Chris since the mid-2000s. I remember being on the dance floor at Space Ibiza and feeling totally transported by his music, dancing until the lights came on. Fast forward to 2016, and I find myself playing b2b with him on a regular basis all over the world. His sound resonates with me on such a deep level because it can put you in a trance, and now we've collaborated in the studio, too. This new EP represents our collective creative and musical taste, and it's already been tried and tested in clubs and festivals. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do - mamma mia is all I can say” - Nicole Moudaber



Michael Anthony Delivers This Moment
Michael Anthony Delivers 'This Moment'

Gradually building a captivating soundscape, Michael Anthony creates a brooding atmosphere with deep and driving bass. Introducing delicate piano melodies and soaring vocals, this carefully crafted cut floats across different heights and textures, showcasing Michael's innate production talents. Encompassing modern club culture.

Tiffany Poon Presents Diaries | Schumann
Tiffany Poon Presents 'Diaries | Schumann'

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiffany Poon, “classical pianist of the new generation”, who makes her Pentatone debut with her album Diaries. Through her vivid interpretation of Robert Schumann's masterpieces, Tiffany invites us on a journey through her musical diary.

The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show
The Last Rockstars Announce Rescheduled Los Angeles Show

Japanese rock supergroup THE LAST ROCKSTARS announced today that they will be postponing their upcoming Los Angeles concert, which was scheduled for November 29 at YouTube Theater, citing unforeseen circumstances. Don't miss this highly anticipated event!

Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles Memory Lane & Winter Song
Zara Larsson Releases New Holiday Singles 'Memory Lane' & 'Winter Song'

From good times to seasonal gloom, each track on the festive collection nods to a different aspect of the holiday season. The project will play a pivotal role in Zara’s upcoming holiday performances in Sweden — also titled Honor The Light — on December 8 and 9 in Stockholm and December 16 in Skellefetea.

