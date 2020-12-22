Nico Vega Reacts to Trump's Unauthorized Use of Their Song

Aja Volkman-Reynolds and Dan Epand of the band TWO, formerly of Nico Vega, have issued a statement regarding President Trump using their 2013 song, "Beast," in a recent video posted on social media.

"To be clear, we do not support the use of our song 'Beast' in the recent Trump video. We have love and empathy for people of all backgrounds, races, and beliefs, and we feel sick how ALL Americans' fears and vulnerabilities have been exploited over the last four years and more," the band says. "We will not participate in a form of propaganda that pits Americans against one another. The meaning of this song is to love thy neighbor. To stand up for the underdog and to rise together around the commonality of LOVE. Without division!"

"It sends out a message to people that music isn't respected or valued as craft," Volkman-Reynolds continues. "It hurt me that someone took our music without asking, and twisted the message to fit a political agenda. We don't want our song to be used to manipulate anyone or to tell half of a story that might cause divisiveness. We are a small independent band with a mighty message and though this puts a target on our back, we cannot sit quietly in silence. Our song is about bringing people together. We must stand by the message of our song 'Beast.'"

Formed in Los Angeles in 2005, Nico Vega released two full-length albums and several additional EPs and singles before disbanding in 2018. In 2020, Volkman-Reynolds and Epand reunited as TWO and released their debut record, Pull the Knife Out. In January 2021, they will unveil the new video, "Cage Fighter."

Photo Credit: Frank W. Ockenfels 3