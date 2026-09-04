Nick Weaver and DFRA to Release BEAUTIFUL PLACE LP on Silver Walker Recordings

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Seattle-born hip hop artist Nick Weaver and Colombian jazz and house producer DFRA are set to release their debut collaborative album, Beautiful Place, digitally on October 2, followed by a limited run vinyl release. The eight-track project is fully live-instrumented by DFRA's band, and produced and mixed by DFRA, out now under Silver Walker Recordings.

The album traces one person's search for peace inside a city that rarely offers it, with vocals from Weaver that are full of observations on finding your place amid the chaos of Buenos Aires. Weaver and DFRA first crossed paths in the city, striking up a friendship that led to early collaborations on DFRA's house projects before turning to create their first joint album, Beautiful Place.

Lead single 'Beautiful Place' and second single 'Credits' are out now, with the full album following October 2 on all streaming services.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...