Nick Schilder Reveals Vulnerable Single 'Realize'

Diving deeper into his exploration of the genre, Dutch singer-songwriter Nick Schilder is back on Armada Music with ‘Realize', a silky, guitar-driven, dance/pop crossover that vulnerably depicts his first experience of heartbreak.

The follow-up to Nick Schilder's debut hit ‘Shatterproof', which peaked at #31 in the Dutch Top 40 this summer, ‘Realize' is a deeply personal narrative of enduring — and overcoming — his first heartbreak.

Drawing from his own youth, Nick lyrically unfolds the pain of his heart shattering for the first time and the gut-wrenching experience of putting it back together. His story is vividly portrayed in the track's music video, which can be viewed via Armada Music TV.

“'Realize' is the first English song I wrote with Leon Paul Palmen and Matt Simons for my solo career. As I'm currently crafting my most personal work ever, it has brought forth a range of emotions, from my deepest feelings to childhood memories,” says Nick Schilder. ‘Realize' is about surviving my first heartbreak, my journey of self-discovery and the self-confidence I ultimately found through music.”

The track signifies Nick's tireless work in the studio over the last year, having already penned approximately fifty songs throughout his experimentation with fresh musical dimensions. With a celebrated career in Dutch pop songwriting, Nick is charting a new artistic path and ‘Realize' is a testament to his creative journey.

About Nick Schilder

It's these words that define Nick Schilder and his approach to music. Feeling the pull of electronic music grow stronger upon hearing Matt Simons' 2014 single ‘Catch & Release', the Dutch singer-songwriter is carving out his own path and stepping onto a playing field known for infinite possibilities.

Transitioning from Dutch folk and pop to dance music may seem too great a shift at first glance, despite – or maybe even because – the seventeen years of profound success he's had as one half of Nick & Simon. Together, they topped the Dutch Top 40 chart ten times, sold 1,000,000 album copies, played sold-out solo show to crowds of 30,000 strong and frequently appeared on Dutch television, including The Voice of Holland (as coaches), popular talk shows and their own documentary series, ‘Homeward Bound'.

Yet, a deep-dive into Nick Schilder's upbringing – from learning to play guitar from globally recognized artist (his neighbor) at the age of 8 to becoming an ambassador for the Dutch Chess Association many years after securing a chess championship in his youth – hints to an artistic depth that insists on a look beyond the shallows.

Across his output, Nick Schilder will be connecting with unique songwriters from all over the world, a desire that stems from a long tradition of seeking out writing talent across the music spectrum. His songs usher in electronic music's influence and subtly reference his own personal experiences.