Nick Lowe Previews First Album In Over A Decade With Fresh Rework of Live Staple 'Trombone'

Nick Lowe has just shared the latest look at his first new album in eleven years - Indoor Safari (arriving September 13 on Yep Roc Records) - with a freshly-recorded version of the original song “Trombone.” Initially released in 2019 - among his first studio collaborations with Los Straitjackets - “Trombone” finds Lowe “traversing fleeting love and ensuing loneliness with a dose of wry observation” as Rolling Stone noted upon its unveiling. However - as he’s done previously on breakout cuts like “Cruel to Be Kind” and “Heart of the City” - Lowe believed there was more to explore in revisiting the now-roadtested “Trombone.”

“When it was suggested that we should do an actual full-length album, the songs had evolved, and had some air blown into them,” remembers Lowe. “After playing them in front of an audience a dozen times, the players know what they're doing and they start listening to everybody else, and adjusting their thing accordingly. And suddenly, hey, presto, you've got the sauce on it all!”

“Trombone” arrives on the heels of an action-packed month for Lowe, who spent late July stateside on stages with many longtime fans and friends. Lowe made a surprise appearance at Newport Folk during Conan O’Brien’s festival-closing set, where he performed “Cruel to Be Kind” and “So It Goes.” He was part of a stacked lineup of special guests for the set including Mavis Staples, Jack White, Brittany Howard and Nathaniel Rateliff. A few weeks prior, Lowe was also invited by Jeff Tweedy to appear at Wilco’s Solid Sound festival - with Tweedy telling Stereogum: “he’s one of the most welcoming and charming and just gentlemanly dudes you could ever be around.”

Following Newport, the GRAMMY Museum hosted “A New York Evening with Nick Lowe” at National Sawdust in Brooklyn, moderated by current Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson. The sold-out event included solo acoustic performances from Lowe of many tracks from Indoor Safari - plus “Indian Queens” from 2001’s The Convincer, a personal favorite track of Johnson’s. Lowe will next return to the US in October and November, teaming up with Los Straitjackets once again for tour dates across the Northeast and Midwest. A full list is below.

Nick Lowe Indoor Safari tracklist

1. Went To A Party (Lowe, Angel, Curry, Sprague, Townson) 2:57

2. Love Starvation (Lowe) 2:51

3. Crying Inside (Lowe) 2:55

4. A Quiet Place (Bell, Meade) 3:13

5. Blue On Blue (Lowe) 3:38

6. Jet Pac Boomerang (Lowe) 3:14

7. Tokyo Bay (Lowe) 2:24

8. Trombone (Lowe) 4:06

9. Different Kind of Blue (Lowe) 3:34

10. Raincoat In The River (Schroeder, Kaye) 3:00

11. Lay It On Me Baby (Lowe) 2:51

12. Don’t Be Nice To Me (Lowe) 2:55

Nick Lowe Tour Dates

September 24 - The London Palladium - London, UK (with Los Straitjackets)

September 26 - The Fire Station - Sunderland, UK (with Los Straitjackets)

September 28 - National Concert Hall - Dublin, Ireland

September 29 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, UK (with Los Straitjackets)

September 30 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, UK (with Los Straitjackets)

October 10 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City, NY (with Los Straitjackets)

October 11 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City, NY (with Los Straitjackets)

October 12 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA (with Los Straitjackets)

October 13 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA (with Los Straitjackets)

October 16 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA (with Los Straitjackets)

October 17 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA (with Los Straitjackets)

October 20 - Atlantis - Washington, DC (with Los Straitjackets)

October 21 - Atlantis - Washington, DC (with Los Straitjackets)

October 22 - Thunderbird - Pittsburgh, PA (with Los Straitjackets)

October 24 - TD Music Hall - Toronto, ON (with Los Straitjackets)

October 25 - TD Music Hall - Toronto, ON (with Los Straitjackets)

October 26 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI (with Los Straitjackets)

October 29 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL (with Los Straitjackets)

October 30 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL (with Los Straitjackets)

November 1 - Vivarium - Milwaukee, WI (with Los Straitjackets)

November 2 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN (with Los Straitjackets)

November 3 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN (with Los Straitjackets)

Photo Credit: Bobby Fisher

