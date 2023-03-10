Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nick Jonas Teams Up With Breakout Star King for 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'

"Maan Meri Jaan" has made history as the first non-Bollywood Indian Pop song to break into the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Coming through as a romantic pop ballad, "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" fuses moody, low-key pop synths with traditional Indian instruments for a high-class offering from two of the biggest names in the global pop market. Catching fans off-guard with the announcement on Wednesday, the duo's Instagram post has since gained an incredible 600K likes and counting.

King's extraordinary success with the original "Maan Meri Jaan" has made history as the first non-Bollywood Indian Pop song to break into the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs Chart and peaked at #25 - proving its status as one of the hottest songs in the world. Racking up half a billion collective streams, "Maan Meri Jaan" has maintained a global presence across Spotify's Daily Viral Charts including the UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong and UAE.

King's "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" is now elevated by a brand-new English verse and chorus from Nick Jonas; in keeping with Jonas' respect for the Indian music scene, "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)" also hears Nick Jonas lay down a few lyrics in Hindi. In what is sure to be one of the most exciting pop collabs of the year, Nick Jonas adds a heightened sense of allure and charm to this gripping crossover banger by India's most disruptive rising star.

King made the following statement about the collaboration: "Bringing 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' to the world with Nick has been an exciting journey. We can't wait for fans to hear how the blending of our styles has come to life." Meanwhile, Nick Jonas said the following: "My love for India extends to its music and collaborating with King on his massive hit, 'Maan Meri Jaan', is an honor."

With Indian charts typically dominated by Bollywood names with ten to fifteen years of industry experience, King's trend-bucking popularity without the Bollywood machine proves that India's audiences are ready to embrace a new kind of pop star - with King at the forefront of this revolutionary movement, he is also currently making preparations for a major international tour across the US, Canada and UK.

Listen to the new single here:



