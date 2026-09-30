Newport Festivals Foundation to Host Jazz Lab Auditions

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Newport Festivals Foundation, the nonprofit that produces the Newport Jazz Festival, will be hosting open auditions for their Jazz Lab education program. High School aged students across Rhode Island are eligible to apply.

Auditions will be held at the Rhode Island Philharmonic in East Providence, October 10th from 10am until 1pm. The program officially starts October 24th, with class being held every Saturday from 1:30pm-3pm.

Auditions are open to woodwind, brasswind, guitar, bass, drum set, piano, vocalist and keyboard players.

The program fosters the importance of community and mentorship by hosting top-tier jazz musicians as guest teaching artists throughout the year, giving students public performance opportunities and providing field trips to listen to professional jazz musicians/bands perform live. The culmination of the year concludes with the students performing at the iconic Newport Jazz Festival in the summer.

About Newport Festivals Foundation

Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) profit organization with a mission to create moments of hope through the power of music and community. Best known for producing the Newport Jazz and Newport Folk Festivals, the Foundation spends the rest of the year working to create the next generation of musicians through music education and artist relief programs.

Thanks to the support of the community, NFF offers music programs in its own backyard of Newport, Rhode Island, including free private music lessons, instrument donations to public schools, assembly programs, and summer camps.

Nationally, NFF partners with festival artists to support music education programs they're passionate about. Since 2018, the Artist Gives initiative has provided over 197 grants to music education programs in over 35 states, including instruments for public schools, funding for music instruction workshops for Veterans, Girls Rock Summer camps, after-school music lessons for children with learning disabilities, and more.

For more information on the education initiatives of Newport Festivals Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org.

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