Newcomers LOWLIFE Share Debut Single 'WASTELAND'

Comprised of Liam Haygarth, Nathan Mortimer, Harry Todd and Jordan Cardy (aka RAT BOY), Essex newcomers LOWLIFE have released their debut single "Wasteland."

"Wasteland" represents the culmination of their extensive influences and DIY ethos. It's an explosive blend of larger-than-life pop hooks, West Coast hip-hop, booming dub and Middle-Eastern flavored melodies. Lyrically, it's a post-apocalyptic road trip that simmers with charismatic rhymes and punky disillusionment.

The project commenced at the height of the first wave of lockdown, with the four members collaborating via Zoom. Since reuniting in person, they've spent the majority of their time writing and recording together. LOWLIFE wrote, produced and mixed "Wasteland" entirely independently, operating out of a dilapidated studio lock-up on a farm in Essex, England.

That self-determined DIY spirit informs all aspects of their creative process. They pool their skills to make the most of their scant resources, filming music videos, designing artwork and producing merch on a limited budget without compromising on the quality of their output. They're now undeniably ready to deliver a new wave of unique music.

Listen to "Wasteland" here:

