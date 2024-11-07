Newcastle Rapper NE-O Drops New Song 'VET'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a monstrous summer performing at Reading and Leeds Festival, Kendal Calling, and a sold-out headline show, Newcastle-based rapper NE-O is set to release his highly-anticipated new track, "Vet."

Fresh off supporting Chiedu Oraka on his UK tour, NE-O continues to gain momentum, cementing his place as a rising talent in the UK rap scene. "Vet" has already become a fan-favourite pre-release, with NE-O teasing the track across his live show circuit over the past year. The track's high-energy, jumpy production captures his rising confidence as he rides the wave of his recent success.

Heavily supported by BBC Introducing, NE-O's rise has been impossible to ignore. A recent feature on BBC Look North, a shoutout from the head of BBC Introducing in Music Week, funding from Youth Music, and ongoing regional buzz have solidified his position as one of the North East's leading rap talents.

With "Vet," NE-O continues to build on his breakout year, further establishing himself as a serious artist to watch for 2025.

