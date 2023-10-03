New York Synth-Pop Duo 'The Heroic Enthusiasts' Reimagine 80's Classic 'Tears Run Rings'

New York Synth-Pop/New Wave duo The Heroic Enthusiasts release their latest single 'Tears Run Rings' in collaboration with legendary producer Stephen Hague (Petshop Boys, New Order, Blur) via Meridian/ECR Music Group.

'Tears Run Rings' is a reimagining of Marc Almond's (Soft Cell) 1988 hit. Explaining Almond's and Soft Cell's influence on the duo growing up guitarist Thomas Ferrara explains "It was a magical awakening - a whole fresh and beautiful world opened up for us in lyrics, instrumentation, and production."

So when the chance to cover one of their tracks arose the duo jumped at it, opting to go with 'Tears Run Rings'. "The song aligns perfectly with The Heroic Enthusiasts' predilection for love song lyrics with a dark and political bent," explains lead singer James Tabbi.

From there the duo asked Stephen Hague to collaborate with them on the project and to work on how to make the song, and this new recording, their own. "We wanted to pay respect to the original, while also making it 'Heroic,'" says Ferrara. The result is a rich soundscape of textured synth lines and driving drum beats that inject The Heroic Enthusiasts own new-wave/synth-pop sound while still paying homage to the original.

The Heroic Enthusiasts' now well-established musical partnership with Hague (he produced the duo's two EPs) was taken to a new level with their recent reimagining of 'It's A Sin,' the chart-topping hit Hague originally produced and mixed for Pet Shop Boys in 1987. Hague explains how he ended up working with the duo, "So much of what I'm sent these days is basically beats with hooks, but the Heroic's stuff was a breath of fresh air--I was taken by their song-craft and musicality." Now back with their latest single 'Tears Run Rings', The Heroic Enthusiasts look poised to continue bringing their emotionally charged brand of New Wave/synth-pop to eager listeners around the world.

Listen to 'Tears Run Rings' here: