New Track From WINGTIP Out Tomorrow

Today, singer-songwriter and producer Wingtip shares "Strangers," his first new single of the year and his debut release for Los Angeles-based label Independently Popular.

"It's one of my favorite kinds of songs: downcast but a little optimistic in a danceably sad kind of way," notes Wingtip's Nicholas Perloff-Giles. "'Strangers' came together quickly but took ages to fine-tune, starting in a session with Peter Fenn and Jesse Mason and then finishing across a few different cities." Hear "Strangers" here: http://indiepop.ffm.to/strangers.

"Strangers" marks the first new music from the Los Angeles-based musician since 2019's "Broken Bones" and "Happiness." He previously spent most of 2017 on the road touring behind the success of his breakout single "Rewind" (36+ million Spotify streams to-date) and then released his debut EP Ghosts of Youth in 2018.

Not completely satisfied with his creative output, 2018 saw Wingtip make a turn. While he continued to write his own songs, he stepped away from producing tracks with featured vocalists and, instead, picked up the microphone and started singing the vocals himself.

Feeling a new connectedness with his audience and voice, he decided to further pursue this new sonic direction. The change from producer to performer presented their challenges but Perloff-Giles eventually got back to doing what he loved and began writing his best songs to-date.

