New Single by Liam Gallagher Out Now

"Shockwave," "The River" and "Once": Three melodically potent tracks have previewed Liam Gallagher's forthcoming second solo album Why Me? Why Not., suggesting that the highly anticipated album will be something special. His charisma and impassioned vocal power are constant throughout songs which range from reflections on the past to righteous anger at the direction that we're collectively heading in.

That rush of remarkable form continues with the new single "One Of Us," released today. Sweeping strings and gospel-tinged backing vocals heighten the emotional impact of the song which expresses hope that a fractured relationship can be salvaged in the future.

"'One of Us' is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging," says Gallagher. "I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations."

Gallagher co-wrote "One Of Us" along with Andrew Wyatt. His youngest son Gene contributed bongos, accompanied by Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs on guitar.

Upon release, Gallagher's tracks continue to garner critical praise leading up to the release of Why Me? Why Not.

"One Of Us" is now available to order on vinyl as is Why Me? Why Not. Click here to order both. Formats include a collectible D2C package which compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12" which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording that's exclusive to this format - all packaged in a hardcover book with two art prints and a poster.

Liam Gallagher, as previously announced, will perform alongside The Who on select dates of their North American Moving On! tour this October. Gallagher's entire European tour in support of Why Me? Why Not., is now completely sold out.

U.S. - Liam Gallagher on tour with The Who

Wed Oct 09 Chase Center San Francisco, CA

Fri Oct 11 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Sun Oct 13 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Wed Oct 16 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl/ UCSD San Diego, CA

Sat Oct 19 T-Mobile Park Seattle, WA

Mon Oct 21 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

Thur Oct 24 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

U.K. / Ireland:

Mon Nov 11 Cardiff, Wales Motorpoint Arena

Tue Nov 12 Birmingham, UK Birmingham Arena

Thur Nov 14 Aberdeen, Scotland P&J Live

Fri Nov 15 Glasgow Scotland, The SSE Hydro

Sun Nov 17 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena

Mon Nov 18 Sheffield, UK Fly DSA Arena

Wed Nov 20 Manchester, UK MEN Arena

Thur Nov 21 Liverpool, UK M&S Bank Arena

Sat Nov 23 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena

Sun Nov 24 Dublin, Ireland 3 Arena

Tue Nov 26 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

Thur Nov 28 London, UK O2 Arena

Fri Nov 29 London, UK O2 Arena





