New Lizzie Weber Single WHEN YOU LOOK AT ME Premieres At The Bluegrass Situation

Seattle based artist Lizzie Weber is very excited to announce the premiere of her new single, "When You Look At Me," with The Bluegrass Situation. Weber will be performing the song when she appears at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles on June 20. You can find "When You Look At Me" here!



Listen to "When You Look At Me"



Lizzie Weber began her journey as a singer and songwriter living in Studio City, California, where she moved at 20 to pursue a career in acting. In the fall of 2015, Lizzie produced and self-released her acclaimed rendition of Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box." It was around that time that she met Grammy-award winning producer Sheldon Gomberg (Ben Harper, Ryan Adams, Rickie Lee Jones) and began work her song, "Love Again." They recorded the song at his Carriage House Studios (LA) in January of 2016, a pitstop on her way to her new home in the Pacific Northwest.



After spending the last two years both in Seattle and on the island of Fidalgo, Weber traveled to Iceland to collaborate with the Academy Award winning artist Marketa Irglova (The Swell Season/Once). Together, they produced and recorded two songs, "River" and "Free Floating," described by Glide Magazineas "a quiet folk song with angelic harmonies and lush instrumentation that swells into a dramatic, beautiful soundscape."







Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You