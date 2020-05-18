New Livestream Series 'Epiphone-For Every Stage' Streaming Now With Emily Wolfe

Since 1873, Epiphone--the leader in affordable professional instruments--has set the standard worldwide for accessible authenticity. A diverse group of Epiphone artists will kick off a new live-streaming music series titled EPIPHONE-FOR EVERY STAGE. Every Monday at 12:00p CT, EPIPHONE-FOR EVERY STAGE will go LIVE with 30-Minute episodes including performances, interviews and rig rundowns across all Epiphone social channels Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Hailing from Austin, TX, musician and singer-songwriter EMILY WOLFE kicks off the EPIPHONE-FOR EVERY STAGE livestream series today, HERE.

EMILY has spent the last several years making a name for herself as a genre-defying artist. Watch EMILY's full electrifying performance today on her Epiphone Sheraton, the new SG Standard '61 Maestro Vibrola, as well as a new Epiphone Sheraton customized prototype. EMILY shares her music, talks about the highlights of her Epiphone rig, and answers fan questions on today's EPIPHONE-FOR EVERY STAGE livestream, HERE.

Tune-in every Monday to watch the EPIPHONE-FOR EVERY STAGE livestream series. Upcoming shows will feature LIVE performances from artists including JACKIE VENSON, PHANGS, CODY PARKS, ABRAHAM ALEXANDER and many more.

Whether you are learning your first song in your bedroom, or rocking a stage, Epiphone has always been there, at every stage and for every stage. The 2020 Epiphone-For Every Stage portfolio is comprised of Epiphone Originals which feature new and classic acoustic and electric instruments and Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson collection that offers fans classic Gibson models at an accessible price. Designed from the original Gibson blueprints, Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson collection includes a Kalamazoo headstock , upgraded electronics and finishes across the Les Paul Junior , Les Paul Special , SG Special , Les Paul Standard 50's , Les Paul Standard 60's , SG Standard , 61 SG Standard w/Maestro , Designer Collection Explorer , Firebird and Flying V as well as, a Les Paul Studio and Les Paul Modern.

For the first time in decades, Epiphone Made in USA arrives with The Texan, hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana. Since 1958, the Epiphone Texan has been the inspiration for generations of world-class songwriters including Paul McCartney and Peter Frampton. Now, The Texan is made in the USA once again, proudly handcrafted by Gibson's finest acoustic luthiers. Featuring all solid woods, X-bracing, and a 25.5" scale length for a powerful tone. The Epiphone Masterbilt Originals are based on Epiphone's most iconic acoustic guitars from the 1960s, built overseas with old-world techniques and include The Texan, Frontier and Excellente. Epiphone Masterbilt Acoustics look and play beautifully at an accessible price point. Other 2020 debuts include the Epiphone UpTown KatTM ES Collection, the next generation of Epiphone's critically acclaimed ES-style archtop, the Les Paul and SG Muse Collection addressing beginner and advanced players in new finishes with modern features appealing to women and men. No matter what stage in the journey the player finds themselves, Epiphone has a model and price point to meet their needs.

Watch the new Epiphone Inspired by Gibson video featuring EMILY WOLFE: HERE.

For more information on EMILY WOLFE: EMILYWOLFEMUSIC.COM

For full details on Epiphone-For Every Stage, visit:

EPIPHONE.COM | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE





