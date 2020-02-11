New England Music Hall of Fame Announces Inaugural Induction Event

Composer Henry Purcell once said, "If music be the food of love, play on." Music knows no race, or gender. It is one of the most powerful forces in the world, and can both inspire and heal. Owned by New England-based business Tag Team Friendship Productions LLC, the New England Music Hall of Fame was founded by ECW legend Angel Orsini, Queen of the Paranormal, Kadrolsha Ona Carole, and International award-winning filmmaker and Blues Ambassador Christopher Annino who also suffers from Asperger Syndrome. Its mission is to unite, educate, promote and preserve the integrity of New England music and the people who represent it. The board of directors is a diverse group of musicians and educators.

March 26, 2020 at 7 pm will be the inaugural New England Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony and concert, held at and hosted by The Phoenix, located at 215 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck CT. The concert will begin at 7pm however the venue will be open all day and most of the musicians will be available for a meet and greet. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and can be purchased at the door. The event is a fundraiser for Jean Millington, bassist and co-founder of the first all-female music group signed to a major record label "Fanny " https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fanny_(band)

Jean had a debilitating stroke and a portion of the proceeds of the event will go towards her recovery and medical bills. Those who cant make it to the event we urge to please donate to her go fund me

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jean-millington-go

The slated inductees for the March 26 event are: Co-founder and guitarist of Fanny June Millington (MA); featured vocalist for NBC's SNL Band and leader of Rebel Montez, The Beehive Queen Christine Ohlman (CT); Joe Cocker's and Robert Palmer's guitarist Cliff Goodwin (MA), renowned blues artists Marci and Jim Hooper (CT); founding member of Roomful of Blues Greg Piccolo (RI) , lead guitarist of Autograph Jimi Bell (CT); Grammy-nominated Joseph Firecrow (CT); The Legendary Shaboo Inn (CT); David Lefty Foster (CT); and internationally-renowned drummer Bobby T Torello (CT). Additional awards that evening will include: the Soundwaves Award: Ron Carson; Bruce Rieder Award: Thomas Horan; Best New Artist: Ryan "The Continental Kid" Newman; Best Young Artist: Veronica Lewis; Lifetime Achievement Award for Music: George Baker; Historian Award: Steve Kubica; T.V/ Film Lifetime Award: Cassandra Peterson (Elvira); and NEMHOF Lifetime Achievement Award Denise D'ascenzo WFSB.

To be considered for a nomination for the NEMHOF the candidate must be a New England-based musician, songwriter, singer, producer, promoter or historical location. The individual must have lived in New England for approximately ten years or more. Nonresidential candidates must have either frequently toured or recorded in New England.

The ceremony will feature the debut of the NEMHOF All-Star Band: Sister Funk, Sinthea Sinatra, Dave "Kosher Kid" Robbins, members of Johnny Winters Band, The Killer Bee, Blue Collar Band, and Blues Hall of Fame inductees David Stoltz and Tom "The Suit" Forst. The event will be hosted by Queen of the Paranormal Kadrolsha Ona Carole and "The Prince of Mystery" Skip Daniels, Jade Stoltz, Sen. Heather Somers, more (the lineup is subject to change).





