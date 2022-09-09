Nessa Barrett Shares New Single 'Madhouse'

Nessa Barrett takes control of her narrative with new single "madhouse." It's the latest autobiographical tale from the rising singer/songwriter's forthcoming debut album young forever, due October 14. Pre-order HERE. As with her previous single "die first," "madhouse" showcases Barrett's ability to turn personal turmoil into a source of comfort through her intimately relatable songs.

Fueled by a haunting pop soundscape, "madhouse" is a bracing track that's buoyed by Barrett's dramatic vocal performance. "I'm gonna star in my own psychological thriller," Barrett begins the song. "So go grab a seat now." As the beat builds, so does her vulnerability. She admits to feeling like a spectacle, calling out those who have criticized her unflinching honesty. Then she flips the script: "But is it you or is it me?"

About "madhouse," Barrett explains, "I feel more connected to this song now than ever before. I hope I can help others by being open about my personal mental health experiences through my music."

"madhouse" comes after June's galvanizing "die first," an emotional anthem about the fear associated with losing loved ones and released in honor of her best friend, Cooper Noriega. Both songs were co-written and produced with frequent collaborator Evan Blair, who also executive produced Barrett's 2021 debut EP pretty poison. Barrett has amassed an astonishing 825 million streams to date and was named on Billboard's 21 Under 21 list.

From 2021's pop-punk, Gold-certified smash "la di die" to this year's "dying on the inside," which was released in the hope of raising awareness about eating disorders, Barrett has only become more dedicated to using her platform as a source of healing. That's evident with every passing track, including "madhouse," and it's something she's clearly intent on continuing to explore on young forever, as she continues to craft a lasting legacy.

Watch the new music video here: