Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

General on-sale commences on Friday, August 25 at 12pm local time.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

This Fall, pop sensation Nessa Barrett returns to the road for her biggest North American headline tour to date, with support from MAY-A.

It kicks off on October 6 in Austin,TX at Austin City Limits Festival, visits major markets coast-to-coast including a two-night stand in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues, and concludes on November 16 in Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom. It will be her first tour in support of her acclaimed new EP hell is teenage girl. 

For the next 24 hours, fans can pre-order a limited-edition tour shirt on Nessa’s website that will grant them access to an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday, August 23 at 12pm local time. Purchase the shirt HERE. General on-sale commences on Friday, August 25 at 12pm local time. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Beyond piling up tens of millions of streams, hell is a teenage girl has garnered widespread critical praise. American Songwriter proclaimed, “the song, album, and artist, as one, pushes you and pushes you with a bouncy, driving tune. So much so that you want more,” and OnesToWatch hailed it as “the 20-year-old songstress's most emotional and personal release to date.” She also graced the cover of KERRANG! in May.

The project picks up where Barrett left off in 2022, by demonstrating incredible songwriting prowess and versatility with her critically acclaimed debut album young forever. With her upcoming tour, Barrett will take the irreverent, sultry pop of hell is a teenage girl to stages across America.

Nessa Barrett Tour Dates

10/6 -   Austin, TX -      Austin City Limits Festival

10/9 -   Orlando, FL -    House of Blues

10/12 - Fort Worth, TX          -       Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall 

10/13 - Austin, TX -      Austin City Limits Festival

10/14 - Austin, TX -      Emo’s

10/16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/18 - Raleigh, NC -   The Ritz

10/19 - Norfolk, VA -     The NorVA

10/20 - Wallingford, CT         -       The Dome

10/23 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

10/24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/28 - Newport, KY -   MegaCorp Pavilion

10/29 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live

10/31 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/1 -   St. Louis, MO -  The Pageant

11/3 -   Fort Collins, CO        -        The Aggie

11/4 -   Boulder, CO -    Boulder Theatre

11/7 -   Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

11/8 -   San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

11/10 - Anaheim, CA -   House of Blues Anaheim

11/11 - Anaheim, CA -   House of Blues Anaheim

11/13 - San Jose, CA -  San Jose Civic

11/15 - Seattle WA -     Showbox SODO

11/16 - Portland, OR -   Crystal Ballroom

About Nessa Barrett:

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” and People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.5 billion global streams to date.

She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European young forever tours. This Fall, she will hit the road once again, including performances at Austin City Limits Festival in October.

Photo Credit: Andrew Donoho



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates Photo
Nessa Barrett Sets Fall 2023 North American Headline Tour Dates

Nessa Barrett returns to the road for her biggest North American headline tour to date, with support from MAY-A. It kicks off on October 6 in Austin,TX at Austin City Limits Festival, visits major markets coast-to-coast including a two-night stand in Anaheim, CA at House of Blues, and concludes on November 16 in Portland, OR at Crystal Ballroom.

2
Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1 in September Photo
Reyna Roberts To Release Debut Album 'Bad Girl Bible, Vol 1' in September

For the release of “One Way Street” Roberts partnered with Nashville-based company, The General Insurance in its initiative to support rising artists. They unveiled The General Sound Studio™ and are collaborating with Epic Records to provide national exposure and give up-and-coming artists their big break.

3
Gracie Abrams Sets Second & Final Shows in Australia Photo
Gracie Abrams Sets Second & Final Shows in Australia

She just opened for Taylor Swift on 30 dates of the singer’s blockbuster North American leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and Gracie was just announced as direct support for Swift’s 2024 North American dates. The AU news follows the release of Abram’s critically acclaimed debut studio album, Good Riddance (out now via Interscope Records).

4
Brothers Osborne to Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award Photo
Brothers Osborne to Receive 2023 Angels Among Us Award

Brothers Osborne will be recognized this October with the 2023 Angels Among Us Award for outstanding commitment to the children and families of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. The artists join past winners including Randy Owen, Scotty McCreery, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Jake Owen, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Lon Helton and Bill Mayne.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAIDAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID
Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'Magnolia Park Unveil Two New EP's 'HeartEater' & 'MoonEater'
Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'Lil Zay Osama Returns With New Mixtape '4 the Trenches'
YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'YUNG FAZO Drops 'Starboy'

Videos

Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video Video: Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Michael James Scott's Broadway Crib
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA Video
Watch Lauren Jones and Kara Lane Sing 'Mrs. de Winter Is Here' from REBECCA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN