The EP boasts the ominous new song “the one that should’ve got away,” an eerie piano-driven tale filled with danger and regret.

Jul. 14, 2023

Nessa Barrett Drops 'Hell Is a Teenage Girl' EP

Pop sensation Nessa Barrett releases her highly anticipated new EP hell is teenage girl. 

Vulnerable and captivating, the 8-song EP–which was written to represent the “8 stages of a breakup”—is the culmination of months of new music from the 20-year-old songstress. Leading up to the EP’s release, Nessa has been breaking down the meaning of each song and its corresponding stage of a breakup on her TikTok page.

The EP boasts the ominous new song “the one that should’ve got away,” an eerie piano-driven tale filled with danger and regret. It also includes the heart-wrenching “plane to paris” and standout title track “hell is a teenage girl,” which takes aim at the way women are treated in the industry.  

“You’re barely a woman and they call you a whore, say that you’re ruined when you pass 24,” she sings over a haunting piano. “I’m too sensitive when I start to cry, but I’m a cold-hearted outside bitch when I keep it inside.” 

It’s a staggeringly honest account of the brutal expectations that newcomers face. Other songs on the EP include latest single “lie,” “motel whore,” “heartbreak in the hamptons,” and previously-released fan-favorites “BANG BANG!” and “american jesus.”

The project picks up where Barrett left off in 2022, by demonstrating incredible songwriting prowess and versatility on a series of stunning singles like “die first,” “tired of california,” and “lovebomb" — all taken from her critically acclaimed debut album young forever.

Along with the EP release, Nessa will be dropping a new merch line including a T-shirt that will unlock exclusive content and rewards with an embedded NFC chip. Hold your smartphone against the patch to check premiere content from Nessa with more to come including behind-the-scenes tour footage, exclusive interviews, and more. 

With hell is a teenage girl, Barrett's distinctive style — irreverent, sultry pop that casts a lingering spell — crystallizes even further. 

About Nessa Barrett:

After being named as one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21” twice — as well as being featured on Ones to Watch’s list of “25 Artists to Watch in 2022,” Uproxx’s “Next Hitmakers List,” and People Magazine’s “Emerging Artist List” — Nessa Barrett has gone on to accumulate more than 1.4 billion global streams to date.

She was also nominated for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs, performed at When We Were Young Festival, and took her show on the road for her sold out North American and European young forever tours. This October, she will take the stage at Austin City Limits Festival.

Photo Credit: Andrew Donoho



