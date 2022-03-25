Neil Young Announces Next Set of Titles From His Official Bootleg Series

Neil Young is set to deliver more rare live recordings from his extensive archives with the Neil Young Official Bootleg Series (OBS) which began last fall with the release of Carnegie Hall 1970 (OBS1).

Pre-orders begin today for each of these releases and all will be available on CD and digitally May 6th via The Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives, and all music retailers everywhere and most DSPs. The vinyl editions will follow on June 3rd. NYA Greedy Hand Store purchases on LP or CD come with a free hi-res digital audio download of the album that will arrive on May 6th.

The next three installments in the bootleg series as follows: Royce Hall, 1971 was recorded January 30 on the UCLA campus, a solo acoustic gig. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 - also solo acoustic -- is the last US show of Young's 1971 solo tour. Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line), from New York City 1974 is a surprise set.

Where analog tape exists in Young's archive, these concerts have been mixed properly, providing much higher quality recordings than have previously existed - Royce Hall 1971 and Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 1971 are from the original analog masters. If no tape exists, the original bootleg has been restored and remastered to bring listeners the best audio experience possible - Citizen Kane Jr. Blues (Live at The Bottom Line), from New York City 1974. These albums are available for pre-order now and will include and instant download track from each.

"Journey Through The Past" from Royce Hall "Bootleg Series"



"Don't Let It Bring You Down" from Dorothy Chandler Pavilion "Bootleg Series"



"Revolution Blues" from Citizen Kane Jr. Blues "Bootleg Series"



The original bootleg artwork has also been replicated wherever possible, lending each release that treasured collector's vibe and conjuring the era they were first created in. The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 1971 album cover, for example, features the worn and faded ring of an LP.