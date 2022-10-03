Ne'er-do-well Drops Debut EP 'Fun Days'

Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the moniker for one-man band Bryan Rolli) has released the debut EP 'Fun Days,' which is now streaming everywhere.

Produced by Kieran Krebs of Overcast Recordings, the five-song EP is a wry, raucous love letter to the people, places and sounds that made Rolli the person and artist he is today.

Ne'er-do-well will be performing songs off the EP this Saturday at Austin's Meanwhile Beer Co. at 9pm.

Listen to the new EP here: