Ne'er-do-well Drops Debut EP 'Fun Days'
Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the moniker for one-man band Bryan Rolli) has released the debut EP 'Fun Days,' which is now streaming everywhere.
Produced by Kieran Krebs of Overcast Recordings, the five-song EP is a wry, raucous love letter to the people, places and sounds that made Rolli the person and artist he is today.
Ne'er-do-well will be performing songs off the EP this Saturday at Austin's Meanwhile Beer Co. at 9pm.
Listen to the new EP here: