Neal Francis Shares New 'Problems' Single

Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis has shared his "Problems," the latest single from his eagerly anticipated new album. "Problems" heralds Francis's upcoming second LP, In Plain Sight, mixed by GRAMMY® Award winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, MGMT) and due via ATO Records on vinyl, CD, and digital formats this Friday, November 5. Pre-orders are available now. In addition, a brand-new range of limited edition In Plain Sight merch - including signed cherry red vinyl, signed CDs, signed posters, t-shirts, button bundles, and more - are available for pre-order via Francis's official webstore.

The bright and breezy "Problems" sees Francis mining inspiration from classic funk and glistening soft rock, its radiant synths and rapturous harmonies in stark contrast with the songwriter's exacting introspection.

"It's about being half-in and half-out of a relationship, and how untenable that is," Francis says. "I wrote it at a time when I really couldn't maintain a relationship because I had too many issues with myself that needed to be addressed."

In Plain Sight also includes the recently released singles, "Prometheus," "Alameda Apartments," and "Can't Stop The Rain," all available now at all DSPs and streaming services. "Prometheus" is joined by an official visualizer, while "Alameda Apartments" arrived last month alongside an official companion video - filmed on VHS in the church where Francis lived, wrote, and recorded In Plain Sight - streaming now via YouTube; a stirring live performance of the track - filmed at SHIRK Studios in Chicago, IL with backing from Francis's crack touring band - is also streaming now via YouTube.

In Plain Sight was first heralded this summer with the lead single, "Can't Stop The Rain," featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning guitarist Derek Trucks and hailed in its world premiere on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic as "an invigorating heatwave banger... hits with an unapologetically joyful, electric feel that makes for just the jolt to the system we needed." The track - which quickly ascended to #1 Most Added at Triple-A and Non-Commercial Radio outlets nationwide - is joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube; an electrifying live version, filmed at Chicago's SHIRK Studios and showcasing Francis and his band's infectious on-stage energy, can be viewed now as well.

