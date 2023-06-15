Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne + DJ Python) Release New Single

Their new album will be out on July 14.

Jun. 15, 2023

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept (Ana Roxanne and DJ Python) share the title track of their upcoming LP, Natural Wonder Beauty Concept, out July 14th via Mexican Summer. In May, the duo announced the project with lead single, "Sword."

Kicking up the BPM from the glitchy, spiky club sounds of “Sword,” “Natural Wonder Beauty Concept” lifts off at a jungle tempo. Python layers on dreamy synths and piano melodies to cushion the beat’s edge, while Ana’s soprano soars peacefully above it all, kept airborne by all the beautiful sounds beneath her. The song highlights the strange but wonderful synchronicity between the two artists, whose friendship is tenderly captured in the visualizer.

Ana shares how the title track came together seamlessly:

"This was one of my favorite songs to work on. Brian came in with the melodic sample, and in my head I was hearing a jungle beat over it. We experimented and it came together really quickly, in a day or two. The vocals you hear are also the first idea and the first take. This track coming to fruition kind of revitalized us during the writing process and felt like a central pillar to the entire album. So, we decided to title it eponymously because of this energy behind it.”

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept plunges audiences into dreamy, densely layered drum programming and atmosphere, redolent of Seefeel and Boards Of Canada, washed against jungle and oddball ambient landscapes. Each song slows down time and lets audiences experience a lack of structure in an intentional and lucid way. 

“The project gave us a creative license of freedom,” the pair say. “It was an opportunity to try anything out, whatever we happened to be feeling or influenced by.” Python and Ana are both known for bittersweet, contemplative electronic music that feels like a companion in quiet times. With their new project, the two artists have found their natural, if unexpected, counterparts. Natural Wonder Beauty Concept is the sound of two brilliant artists learning to be alone, together.

Brian and Ana met in New York City in the winter of 2020 after putting out critically acclaimed albums. However due to extenuating global circumstances, the real-world implications of those records were yet to be seen. Having praised one another’s work online for years, the two finally bonded in the same city after Roxanne moved to NYC.

A quiet understanding developed between the two artists – driving around the outskirts of the city, listening to Telegram by Björk, HTRK, Portishead, all manner of melancholy acoustic indie songs. Soon, studio experimentation became the instinctive extension of a friendship finding its feet. When the world reopened, the two parted ways to tour with the sporadic session here and there, building upon their portfolio. Finally, the two met again in NYC to complete the project with engineer and producer Al Carlson (Oneohtrix Point Never, Jessica Pratt).

Photo credit: Alejandro Carrion



