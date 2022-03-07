Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Confirm Extensive Run of 2022 North American Tour Dates

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will take their lauded live show back on the road this summer with an extensive run of North American dates. The shows kick off in Tulsa, OK on April 21 and include debut performances at New York's Radio City Music Hall, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and Berkeley's Greek Theatre as well as multiple dates at Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Joining Rateliff and his band on tour at different stops will be Mavis Staples, Zach Bryan, Hiss Golden Messenger, Bahamas, Guster, Allison Russell, Celisse, Durand Jones & The Indications and more.

General on-sale begins Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time here -full tour routing can be found below.

In addition, Rateliff is slated to speak at SXSW in Austin, TX on March 17. Moderated by Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson of Highlander Center, the 60 minute featured session will revolve around Rateliff's music, social activism and his foundation, The Marigold Project, which is dedicated to economic, racial and social justice.

The North American tour is in support of the band's third studio album, The Future, which is out now on Stax Records to widespread critical praise. Last year, Rateliff and the band performed "Survivor" and "Baby I Got Your Number" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Future" on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" while also playing their tracks "Survivor," "Love Don't" and "Face Down In The Moment" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

These performances follow numerous career milestones for Rateliff and the band who made their debut on "Saturday Night Live" with the premiere performance of "Redemption," written for and featured in the film Palmer starring Justin Timberlake. In addition, the group appeared on "CMT Crossroads" with country singer/songwriter Margo Price while Rateliff's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" premiered at NPR Music. Rateliff also released a new live album, Red Rocks 2020, which was recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre during Rateliff's mid-September run of socially distanced shows.