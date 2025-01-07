Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Add Connecticut Date to Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats continue their milestone first arena tour next month, including a newly added date at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun, performances in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena and a slew of performances in Canada including at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The tour includes a landmark show at Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the newly added Connecticut date at Mohegan Sun on March 23 will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, January 8 at 10 A.M. (local). Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10 A.M. (local). Limited tickets for the remaining dates are available now. Full details and list of dates can be found here.

The first leg of the arena tour saw electric performances at Red Rocks, Chicago’s United Center, and St. Paul’s Excel Center. Pioneer Press praised Rateliff’s “twangy voice exploding out of guitars and keyboards and horns into roaring, soaring choruses”—see more critical acclaim for the tour below.

The tour caps off another milestone for the band, which saw two #1s: “Heartless” and “Call Me (Whatever You Like)” from their critically acclaimed fourth full-length studio album, South of Here, both topped the Adult Alternative Chart, marking their 7th and 8th #1s to date. The album is out now via Stax—listen here. See the band perform “Heartless” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here and an excerpt from their special on the Howard Stern Show here.

Additionally, Rateliff has been appointed as Newport Folk Steward, the first artist to hold such a role at the legendary festival since Pete Seeger. The position holds a three-year term, which will see Rateliff serving as Steward actively for two years and advising the next recipient during a third transition year. Rateliff has chosen to devote his term to artist advocacy, fellowship and mentorship both at the Fort and beyond.

Borne from the rock clubs in and around Denver, CO., Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have released three LPs, two EPs, and a live album. Since their 2015 self-titled breakthrough album, the band has established themselves as generational talents through their ecstatic and dynamic live performances and a growing catalog of essential studio recordings. South of Here is another mighty leap forward. Bound by the struggle for identity and the search for belonging, it reverberates with the understanding that we’re all in this beautiful mess together.

SOUTH OF HERE TOUR—NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

February 13—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena*

February 15—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

February 16—Portland, OR—Moda Center*

February 18—Reno, NV—Grand Sierra Resort ±

February 21—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum ± #

February 22—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ±

March 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place~

March 13—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome~

March 15—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre~

March 18—Fishers, IN—Fishers Event Center~

March 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center~

March 21—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena~

March 22—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre~

March 23— Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun~

March 24—Laval, QC—Place Bell~

March 27—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden+

March 28—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 29—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall at Fenway

+with support from Gregory Alan Isakov

*with support from Charley Crockett

±with support from Iron & Wine

#with support from Waxahatchee

~with support from The Teskey Brothers

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

