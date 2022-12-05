Nathaniel Rateliff Brings Bobby Weir Onstage for Encore Performance at California's Guild Theater

Last week, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats surprised the five hundred concertgoers at The Guild Theater in Menlo Park, CA with a special guest appearance from Bobby Weir.

After the band's blistering set, featuring songs from their critically acclaimed album The Future, Weir joined the group onstage for a four-song encore. Their duet included renditions of the Grateful Dead's "Me and My Uncle," Bob Dylan's "Slow Train," The Band's "The Shape I'm In" and an extended version of Weir's classic, "The Other One."

In addition, the sold-out event raised over raised over $250,000 for Rateliff's foundation The Marigold Project, which is dedicated to economic, racial and social justice. Further information on The Marigold Project can be found HERE.

Of the foundation, Rateliff says, "We see ourselves as community members and neighbors. We have to figure out how to come together again, based in truth, understanding our history and peoples' lived experiences. The Marigold Project is my way of doing something about problems I see when I'm on the road and at home in Denver. I hope you will join me in this journey, and we'll find solutions together. My dad and I planted marigolds as ground cover. Marigolds do their fair share in feeding nectar to beneficial insects. They keep pests away, they taste good and they bloom like crazy. I think it's a great metaphor for the work that I want to support, while getting all of you involved too."

The band is also slated to play their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena on December 16. For Rateliff and the band, the sold-out performance holds special significance as it's their first ever arena show and includes a performance from their longtime friend Marcus Mumford. Due to overwhelming demand, additional tickets to the show are now available for purchase here.

In support of their third studio album, The Future, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday." In addition, the group is slated to appear on "Austin City Limits" for the second time while Rateliff recently sat with Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom.

ABOUT THE GUILD THEATER

The Guild Theater is quickly garnering a reputation for a club that punches well above its weight, coming off four sold out Social Distortion shows. One of the most exciting new venues in the country, the renovated movie theater features state of the art lights and sound system.

The Peninsula Arts Guild came together to save the 96-year-old venue and invested 35 million dollars into the renovation. It operates as a nonprofit, so every dollar earned above the costs goes back into the local community. The Guild is already known as one of the premiere small concert venues in the country.

Check out the performances here:

photo credit: Scott Witt