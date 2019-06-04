Nate Mercereau Debuts JOY TECHNIQUES Video, Debut Album Out 7/12

Multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter Nate Mercereau unveils the video for "Joy Techniques" today via Flaunt; watch the Miko Revereza-directed clip here. The song, which features Terrace Martin on saxophone, is the title track from Mercereau's debut album, due out July 12 on his own label How So Records.

Mercereau tells Flaunt, "My album is titledJoy Techniques because it explores the idea of going as far as manufacturing positivity when you have to. Making and performing this record is an intentional creation of that space. I wanted the visuals for the album to expand upon this idea through the lens of different directors with each video exploring a different take on what it means to be intentional about your own joy. For the 'Joy Techniques' video, Miko Revereza and I found it in the bursting vibrancy of spring in Los Angeles after a particularly wet winter. Shot on 16 mm film with a Bolex over the course of a sunny spring day in Elysian Park, Miko truly captures the ecstatic sizzle of this song in his visuals. The way he films is similar to how I record as well-first takes, following the inspiration, intuition over technique."

Mercereau-known for his work with Lizzo, Sheila E. Jay Z, Leon Bridges, Rhye and many more-made the psych-experimentalist Joy Techniques over the past several years at his studio in Echo Park. Notably, Mercereau created the album without any keys, instead relying on guitar, drums, and a collection of rare '70s and '80s guitar synths including the Roland GR300 paired with the Roland G303 guitar, Roland GR500 and GR700s, the Korg X911 and a handful of others.

Joy Techniques is available for preorder now via howsorecords.com. The new video follows the premiere of "Righteous Energy," listen here.

Following packed May and June dates, Mercereau will play Los Angeles' The Virgil on July 12 in celebration of the release of Joy Techniques, with further dates confirmed throughout 2019. May's installment saw a guest spot from Darkside's Dave Harrington. See full details below.

Joy Techniques is the first release on Mercereau's How So Records, with more to be announced soon. How So Records is a new partnership with Ricky Reed's Nice Life RecordingCompany, a venture Mercereau describes as "a record label for seekers. We are presenting music that is looking for something new, out of its audience and out of its creators. We are bound not by genre, only radical creativity. High level music for high level listening."

Based in Los Angeles, Mercereau's performance, songwriting and production credits are wide-ranging and ever growing. His talent as a multi-instrumentalist can be heard on multiple tracks on JAY-Z's platinum-certified chart-topper 4:44, including "Bam", "Mercy Me" and "Blue's Freestyle/We Family." In addition to songwriting credits for "Sinful" and "Blood Knows" from Rhye's Blood, Mercereau played guitar, bass, and French horn throughout the album. He also joined forces with longtime friend and collaborator Ricky Reed to produce "Bet Ain't Worth The Hand," "Bad Bad News," "Beyond," "Forgive You" and "If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be)" on Leon Bridges' Good Thing, which bowed at #3 on the Billboard Top 200. Mercereau has also recently contributed to albums from Lizzo and Shawn Mendes.

HOW SO PRESENTS NATE MERCEREAU LIVE

July 12 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

August 4 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

September 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

October 6 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

November 3 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

December 1 The Virgil Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: Alexander Gay





