Nat & Alex Wolff Release 'Backup Plan' Single

Indie rock band Nat & Alex Wolff, comprised of multi-hyphenate artists and brothers, Nat and Alex Wolff, have released their brand new single, “Backup Plan.”

“Backup Plan” is the latest installment of the duo’s musical journey following their 2023 album, Table For Two. Tinted with shades of early-Aughts indie rock luminaries like Wilco, Spoon, and Rogue Wave, “Backup Plan” is three minutes and twenty-three seconds of sun-dappled, honey-suckled, pure melodic bliss.

“We are so excited for everyone to finally have their hands on ‘Backup Plan.’ This song is the cornerstone of our next musical chapter and we can’t wait to play it on the road this Fall,” said Nat & Alex Wolff. “Creating this new body of work has been an amazing journey, and we’re so thrilled to share it with our fans!”

Nat & Alex Wolff aren't just your average artists; they’re one of the most electrifying young indie rock bands around. As Billboard-charting musicians, award-winning actors, and talented composers, the dynamic brother duo fuses '70s-inspired rock with contemporary alternative sounds, forging exciting new paths while paying homage to the past.

With more new music on the horizon, Nat & Alex Wolff will be taking their electrifying live performances on the road as direct support on Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” kicking off later this month.

Full list of tour dates

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

