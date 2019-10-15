Nashville's Vinyl Pop-Up Store Announces Initial Lineup

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is joining the lineup of retail options at SHOWFIELDS to bring Nashville to New York City in the most authentic way possible with the pop-up vinyl store, Spin On: Nashville's Vinyl Collection. In addition to the incredible selection of vinyl on offer, the unique space will also host intimate performances, signings and more. Participating artists include Jessy Wilson performing and signing copies of her new album, Phase (produced and written with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys), Andrew Combs celebrating his latest album Ideal Man (New West Records), Trent Dabbs of Sugar + The Hi-Lows, Caitlyn Smith who will release her second studio album Supernova via Monument Records/Sony in March, with more artists to be announced. See below for lineup details, artists are subject to change.

Curated by Nashville's world-renowned record store Grimey's in celebration of its 20-year anniversary, Spin On will remain open through January 15. The store offers a curated selection of vinyl records by artists who live in Nashville or albums that were recorded in Nashville.

"The Music City brand is at the heart of Nashville's tourism success and the city's overall success," says Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. "We think this is a creative way to showcase and reinforce the strength and diversity of the music that's created, written and recorded in Nashville."

Grimey's is Nashville's independent record store since 1999, specializing in new and preowned vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, magazines, turntables and other tangible artifacts. The Nashville trademark regularly hosts live performances, record release parties, book signings and interviews.

SHOWFIELDS' flagship store opened in December 2018 at 11 Bond Street in New York and has since grown into a revolving array of art, food, drink and community programming bridging art and retail in the heart of NOHO.

Spin On will be open October 1-January 15 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and noon to 8 p.m. on Monday.

SPIN ON: NASHVILLE'S VINYL COLLECTION LINEUP

October 15 2:00 p.m. performance, 2:30 p.m. signing Jessy Wilson

October 24 6:00 p.m. performance, 6:30 p.m. signing Trevor Terndrup

November 5 6:00-7:00 p.m. performance Andrew Combs

November 10 3:00 p.m. performance, 3:30 p.m. signing Trent Dabbs

December 4 6:00 p.m. performance, 6:30 p.m. signing Caitlyn Smith

*artists subject to change

The mission of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is to maximize the economic contribution of the convention and tourism industry to the community by developing and marketing Nashville as a premier destination.





