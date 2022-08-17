Nashville's Buick Audra Shares New Single 'Deadbolt'

On September 23, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and Grammy-award-winner Buick Audra will release her her new album Conversations with My Other Voice. The album, along with a collection of memoir-style essays that correspond with it, can be pre-ordered now at Bandcamp.

The album was written and produced by Buick, making it her first solo release to have no outside writers or co-producers. Buick has announced a hometown record release show to take place on September 28 at The Basement in Nashville. Tickets are available HERE.

Today Buick is pleased to share "Deadbolt" the latest single to be lifted from the upcoming release. The track and official video, which was directed and edited by Jerry Roe, debuted today at Glide Magazine and will be on all streaming platforms this Friday. Watch the new music video below!

In the third single from her forthcoming album, Conversations with My Othe Voice, Buick Audra announces a boundary with a person from her past, and mayb also with herself. In "Deadbolt," Buick addresses a relationship where the othe person has had a history of taking up more than their share of space-and expects to continue that way. Buick draws a line in the sand, out loud.

Buick says: "I came up in music with all these guys who had things handed to them: record deals, attention, success. And I think they believed that we all had it so easy-and if we didn't, we weren't trying hard enough. One of these guys contacted me a few years ago and told me I hadn't shown enough excitement about a reunion his old band had recently announced. I was floored. After a lifetime of him being more important than me, and him ignoring my work for most of that, I still wasn't doing enough by his standards. It brought up how much energy I'd spent supporting the guys in my music world and how that had largely not been reciprocated. Nor had any of them shown concern when sexism and assaults ha occurred within our music scenes. At that moment, I was done. And I wrote 'Deadbolt' to mark the spot."

Conversations is a back-and-forth between Buick then, and Buick now. The collection was built by Buick taking five songs from her former life that wer never recorded, and five songs she wrote in response to them from here. The result, in the simplest of terms, is a conversation. "Deadbolt" is one of the newer songs.

Watch the new music video here: