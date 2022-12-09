Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Artist Sabrina Ponte Releases Version Of 'Last Christmas' Feat. Black Oxygen

Sabrina Ponte takes a nontraditional approach to the song, adding an electronic, pop flair that puts you right into the holiday mood.

Dec. 09, 2022  

Country-pop artist Sabrina Ponte releases "Last Christmas" feat, Black Oxygen. The single is available now on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to it here.

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sabrina Ponte has released her own rendition of the classic holiday tune, "Last Christmas." The single features the band Black Oxygen.

Sabrina Ponte takes a nontraditional approach to the song, adding an electronic, pop flair that puts you right into the holiday mood. Sabrina and Black Oxygen display their originality through their new take on the old classic. The group collectively keeps the same feeling of longing that the song provides through their harmonic vocals. However, they add a modern twist with electronic beats, reminiscent of the freestyle genre of the 1980s, introducing a fun take on an old favorite.

The song adds a great twist to "Last Christmas" and is a definite addition to your holiday playlist!

"Last Christmas' had always been a favorite holiday song of mine so when I was thinking of duets I wanted to do and it came to mind I was like, 'this is perfect!' I like to think of it as another take on a classic and I hope to hear people enjoying it this holiday season. Having Black Oxygen join me on this one was so much fun."

LAST CHRISTMAS FEAT. BLACK OXYGEN

Performed by Sabrina Ponte and Black Oxygen
Written by George Michael

Sabrina Ponte, the newly crowned Miss Music City USA 2023, has music out on all streaming platforms.

Ponte showed promise in her future beginning at a young age. Growing up, Sabrina was actively involved in her church choir and participated in theater and opera. Her passion for music would eventually lead her to graduate from the New England Conservatory of Music while in high school and go on to graduate Berklee College of Music.

Sabrina is a woman of immense talent; in addition to singing, she is also a signed model/actress, as well as had success in the Miss America Organization, and is currently competing in the Miss USA organization. In the end, Sabrina seeks to make a difference within her community, and she uses the power of music to reach that goal. Sabrina is incredibly passionate about giving back and has helped to fundraise thousands of dollars for The Children's Miracle Network, women's scholarships, and organizations that help to feed the hungry in Tennessee. Sabrina is also an active member of the Nashville Symphony choir.

"I truly hope to use my platform to be able to make a difference. One person can make a difference, not everyone needs to do what we think are big miraculous things because one small thing can really be that miraculous thing in someone's day."

She was recently crowned Miss Music City USA 2023 and will be competing to win the Miss Tennessee USA Crown in March of 2023. To keep up with all things Sabrina Ponte, follow her on all social media platforms for more information.

Sabrina recently released her new single "Chance of Whiskey," which you can listen to here.



