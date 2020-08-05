Narrow Head Reveal New Single 'Hard To Swallow'

Their album 12th House Rock is available August 28.

Narrow Head's wall of riffs add stark contrast to their best quality- deceptively sweet pop melodies. The rising TX band get back to their roots on their massive new single "Hard To Swallow" which vocalist/guitarist Jacob Duarte reveals, "was inspired by Helmet and Quickness era Bad Brains." The track debuted via Revolver along with a playlist of tracks that influenced the single.

Rising from the Texas underground/DIY scene, Narrow Head quickly amassed a devoted following for their standout live performances and open-hearted, emotionally naked songwriting. Their sophomore effort 12th House Rock is the distillation of the greatest moments in 90's alternative and hard rock with a fresh set of ears, thirteen tracks of Narrow Head's signature brand of bludgeoning lullabies bursting at the seams with creative ideas, new directions and huge, monolithic riffs.

Delving into deep-seated themes of self loathing, desolation, self-medication, the loss of loved ones and hopeful redemption,12th House Rock is, as the title suggests, a rock-focused LP themed on transition- exploring the vast abyss of darkness just before the sun cracks upon the horizon. "A lot of the record was made in the late hours and early morning," recalls Duarte. "Those quiet moments alone when utter silence and my self-medication made it impossible to escape from my own thoughts. It was also from a specific time when I didn't take care of myself and made bad decisions in all aspects of my life. These songs were a way out, temporarily anyway."

Narrow Head formed in 2013 but became fully realized as a band in Houston with the release of their 2016 debut LP Satisfaction and the lineup of Duarte, guitarist William Menjivar and drummer Carson Wilcox. Playing in the TX scene instilled a can-do attitude, an ability to explore several different ideas along with a strong set of DIY ethics, qualities that still form the basis of the band to this day. Though the primary trio was present throughout the entire cycle, fate would intervene on bass as the undeniable chemistry between the band and then strictly producer Ryan Chavez led to his inclusion in Narrow Head. The newly minted four piece would handle the bulk of the remainder of the LP, bringing in Erica Miller (Big Bite, Casual Hex), vocalist/lyricist on "Delano Door," and mastering guru Sarah Register (Big Thief, U.S. Girls, Protomartyr) to put the final touches on the record. Guitarist Kora Puckett (Bugg, ex-Sheer Mag), who previously logged hours as a live member in the tours preceding the LP, would join Narrow Head as a full-fledged member following the album's completion.

12th House Rock is available August 28 via Run For Cover (North America) and Holy Roar (UK/EU). For more info and to pre-order, go here. Keep up with Narrow Head on Instagram here.

Photo Credit: Na'Stacia Ellis

