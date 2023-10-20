Naomi Sharon Releases Her Debut Album 'Obsidian'

Naomi Sharon has released her breathtaking debut album, Obsidian, via OVO Sound.

Obsidian lands at the perfect time for Naomi, whose presence in the global music scene is ever-growing.

A highly anticipated moment from fans and critics alike, on her debut project, Naomi's talent is truly magical and is catapulted to new heights. Speaking on the album, Naomi states:

“Obsidian is a protective stone that shields against negative energy. Given its sharpness, the stone is considered to pierce into darkness to reveal the truth itself. I called this album ‘Obsidian' as it's about rebirth, confrontation and healing. [Obsidian] is just me being very vulnerable and that's something that I'm missing in the industry right now.”

Obsidian is a thrilling portrait of a singular new soul talent with global appeal, pulling from a wealth of diasporic inspirations to create a sprawling yet soothing sonic palette.

Naomi conjures an emotional intimacy throughout Obsidian, with an impeccably addictive haze of nostalgia and a yearning for simpler times, perfectly balancing the acknowledgement of the volatility of adult life. At times tranquil; but in other moments hauntingly raw, Naomi's voice and deft lyrical ability, conjures love, heartbreak and healing, all whilst calling on the natural, spiritual and celestial realms for further support.

Naomi has crafted an album that is personal to her, but universal enough that all listeners will come away changed from her rapturous lyricism. On Obsidian, Naomi solidifies herself as a truly incredible songwriter; one who offers the sharp blade of the realities of life with a honeyed tone of palatability.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Naomi signed to OVO Sound as their first female signee. Since then, she has released stunning singles and various remixes featuring production by Noah "40" Shebib, Alex Lustig, Beau Nox, Rampa, and more.

Born and raised in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, music has always been in Naomi Sharon's genes. “My first memories were in the living room, listening to music with my mom and dad. They were very into music,” she says.

“My dad is a producer-slash-DJ and my mom used to sing. My uncle played a bunch of instruments too and my aunt was a singer, then I came along. We used to go to their house and have jam sessions at family dinners.”

Of Dutch and Caribbean heritage, her musical diet growing up was diverse and constant - she jokes about being a kid coming home from school to the sounds of Sting, Sade, Eva Cassidy or jazz musician Marcus Miller blaring in the house. It's no surprise then that she always knew she was destined for the path she's on now.

“As a kid, I was daydreaming a lot and maybe that was a part of the manifestation, but I really believed that I would belong to this world… it wasn't arrogance but maybe I already knew that I had something to deliver. A belief and an urgency as well, to tell a story. I've always been a very emotional being.”

With a genre-defying sound and an exceptional debut, this is only the beginning for Naomi Sharon. Stay tuned for much more to come.

Photo credit: Brandon Bowen