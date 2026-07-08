Randy Travis to Release His First Album of Original Music in Over 18 Years

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Country artist Randy Travis will release his first album of original music in over 18 years. He shared the news during a visit to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis on Tuesday, in which the Country Music Hall of Fame member gave a preview of the project to patients and their families on a mission of love, along with a special performance of Travis's hits by Alexandra Kay.

The album is a collection of lost songs from throughout Travis's career, which have been assembled, remixed, and remastered by longtime producer Kyle Lehning. The first single from the record, “Fish On,” will be available on Friday, July 10 and can be pre-saved HERE.

“Sharing the love of music for decades with listeners of all ages has been an honor of mine. I feel extremely blessed. Earlier this week, as we announced my new album and played some of the songs for the children and families at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, I was reminded of my reason for doing it. Gratitude and appreciation welled up as emotions I didn’t expect when stories were shared about a particular song's impact on their lives. I hope these dusted-off songs from the vault touch folks the same old way,” said Randy Travis with help from his wife, Mary.

After a tour of St. Jude Children’s, Travis and breakout country performer Alexandra Kay met with patients and families to celebrate the legacy of his music, hope for the future, and the spirit of perseverance. They previewed the recordings for the first time, and Kay performed Randy’s No. 1 hits “Forever and Ever, Amen,” “I Told You So,” and “Deeper Than The Holler.”

2026 marks 40 years since Randy’s debut multi-platinum album Storms Of Life. This Fall, he will wrap his More Life Tour, which has toured over 54 cities and 24 states. Tickets can be found at RandyTravis.com.

More Life Tour Dates:

Aug. 21 – Hiawassee, GA – Georgia Mountain Fall Festival – Anderson Music Hall

Sept. 23 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 24 – Lansdowne, PA – Lansdowne Theater

Sept. 25 – Westbury, NY – Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Sept. 26 – York, PA – Pullo Center

Sept. 27 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

Oct. 1 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

Oct. 2 – Keene, NH – Colonial Theatre

Oct. 3 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall

Oct. 4 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music Theatre

Oct. 14 – Austin, TX – The Long Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 15 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

Oct. 16 – Beaumont, TX – Jefferson Theatre

Oct. 22 – Lubbock, TX – Buddy Holly Hall

Oct. 23 – Albuquerque, NM – Popejoy Theatre

Oct. 24 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall

Nov. 6 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

Nov. 7 – Topeka, KS – Topeka Performing Arts Center

Nov. 8 – Branson, MO – Clay Cooper Theatre

About Randy Travis

With lifetime sales exceeding 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986.

His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002).

To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album.

In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame.

Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking, and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life, garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, with the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. An album of unreleased music has been slated for late 2026, with songs releasing throughout the second half of the year.

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