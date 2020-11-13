Naïka Teams Up With Michael Brun for 'African Sun' Remix

"African Sun” was written by Naïka as a celebration of her Haitian roots.

World-pop singer-songwriter Naïka has announced today's premiere of a new single, "African Sun Ft. Michael Brun (Remix)." The newly remixed track is joined by an official lyric video, streaming now on Naïka and Michael Brun's YouTube channels. "African Sun Ft. Michael Brun (Remix)" is available now on all DSPs.

Originally found on Naïka's acclaimed debut EP, LOST IN PARADÏSE, PT. 1, "African Sun" was written by Naïka as a celebration of her Haitian roots after last year's massive series of anti-government protests in Haiti. Sung in both Haitian Creole and English, "African Sun Ft. Michael Brun (Remix)" sees the Miami-born, Los Angeles-based songstress teaming with her fellow Haitian American artist for a truly enhanced version of the song.

"I've been a fan of Michael and his work for years now," says Naïka. "Given that this is my first song in creole and an ode to Haiti, this collab made the most sense."

"I loved working with Naika on African Sun," says Grammy-nominee Michael Brun. "This song brings together so many different sounds and cultures to create something that really feels unique and special. I'm really proud of the way it turned out and feel like this is what global Haitian music represents. I think Naika is one of the most brilliant artists and songwriters I've ever worked with and I'm looking forward to creating much more with her in the future."

LISTEN TO "AFRICAN SUN FT. MICHAEL BRUN (REMIX)"

Watch below!

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You