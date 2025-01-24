Naïka Shares Empowering Viral New Single 'Layers'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an enchanting performance at the TikTok MENA Awards as the only international performer, rising global pop artist Naïka has unveiled the official live version of her viral track "Layers.” The heavily anticipated song has resonated deeply with listeners worldwide since its TikTok debut, garnering over 7M views. Gaining widespread attention across social media platforms, the song’s heartfelt exploration of identity and belonging has inspired fans to share their own multicultural stories.

"Layers" is an empowering anthem rooted in Naïka’s journey as a global citizen of French-Haitian descent. With her upbringing spanning Haiti, Madagascar, the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Kenya, France, South Africa, and the United States, Naïka reflects on the question she’s often asked: “Where are you really, REALLY from?” The song embraces her identity as a Third Culture Kid, emphasizing that identity is not confined to a single label but shaped by the many layers of one’s experiences.

On “Layers,” Naïka’s live, rich vocals and heartfelt delivery amplify the song’s message of self-discovery and acceptance. The track’s lyrics, including Haitian Creole phrases like "nan gyet marain ou," weave her cultural roots into a tapestry of universal relatability. Its catchy chorus—“I got layers, you got layers, we got layers”—has become an anthem for anyone who feels they don’t fit into predefined categories.

The viral success of "Layers" on TikTok and Instagram sparked a wave of engagement, with thousands of fans posting comments and videos recounting their own stories of identity and belonging. The response inspired Naïka to officially release the live performance, making it accessible to her growing fanbase.

“Layers” serves as the latest offering from Naïka and follows last year’s “6:45,” which has garnered over 15M streams across DSPs, as well as the viral tracks “Sauce,” which premiered in an Apple iPhone commercial, and “1+1,” all of which help to further solidify her place as a rising star within the global music industry. She has graced stages worldwide and has sold-out tours across the US and EU.

Naïka continues to break barriers and build a connection with listeners worldwide through her multicultural heritage, evocative storytelling, and powerful voice. This, paired with her ability to perform in English, French, and Haitian Creole, brings an unparalleled authenticity to her music. Her influence extends beyond music, capturing the attention of several fashion brands, and has resulted in a feature cover with Jamalouki Magazine in collaboration with Fendi and a red carpet debut of Christian Louboutin's latest Miss Z collection ahead of its release. With her unique sound and fashion-forward aesthetic, Naïka is poised to be an artist to watch this year as she cements her status as a global star on the rise.

Photo Credits: 2wnty4

