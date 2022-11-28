Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Naira Marley Recruits BackRoad Gee for 'Vawulence'

Naira Marley Recruits BackRoad Gee for 'Vawulence'

Accompanying Marley's new single is a new video directed by Keasy and set in Paris.

Nov. 28, 2022  

Lagos-via-Peckham superstar Naira Marley - hailed by NPR as "one of the greatest and most celebrated artists performing and producing in the Afrobeat scene today" - returns with brand new single "Vawulence".

Produced by Vibez Ace and featuring London's BackRoad Gee, the track is the first in a new Marley-created genre he dubs Gangpiano and marks the first new release from Marley since his critically acclaimed debut album God's Timing's The Best released in May of this year. The track also follows Naira's feature on a brand new WizKid track "Wow" alongside Skepta. Accompanying Marley's new single is a new video directed by Keasy and set in Paris.

One of the biggest artists across Africa and a true pioneer of Afroswing, Naira Marley has established himself as an icon of the African vanguard. "Vawulence" is classic Marley; chaotic, fun, humorous, witty; a UK rap-infused banger drenched in sunny Amapiano that pays homage to both Naira's transcontinental upbringing across Peckham and Lagos.

After years of solidifying his reputation as both the pioneer of Afro/Hip-Hop and a prominent voice of the streets, Marley has continued to develop his music, marrying the raw, unpolished tones of UK rap, the Yoruba language, and the sounds of the diaspora as heard on God's Timing's The Best for an uncompromising and unpredictable and sonic palette debut in stark contrast to the saccharine commerciality of the Nigerian AfroPop mainstream.

About Naira Marley

With over 12 million combined social media followers and 300 million streams across DSPs and YouTube, Lagos-via-Peckham superstar Naira Marley is one of Nigeria's most notorious Afrobeats and Hip-Hop artists who has single handedly created one of the largest cult followings in the world - a community affectionately termed the "Marlians."

The pioneer of AfroBashment, Naira's 2014 debut track "Marry Juana" was the first to fuse the slang and accent of his birth city of Lagos with the floor-filling rhythms of Jamaican Bashment - all delivered with the charismatic road swagger of his adopted hometown of Peckham, South London.

The last two years have proven the President of the Marlian Nation is on the road to stardom. He's given electrifying performances at WizKid's StarBoy Fest @ London's O2 Arena, formed his own immensely successful Marlian Music label, headlined his massive Marlian Fests drawing in upwards of 30,000 fans, skyrocketed from 100k to 7 million Instagram followers, and released a series of local chart-topping hits including "Am I A Yahoo Boy" - the infamous satirical track about fraud that saw Naira jailed by the Nigerian government in 2019.

Inspired by the success of his first US tour in December 2021, lead GTTB anthem "First Time in America'' gave the Marlians a taste of what to expect from his dynamic debut album and continued his ascent across the globe. On the explosive standout "Coming," which has surpassed 20 million streams globally, Marley joins forces with South African singer Busiswa.

Kicking off 2022, Marley debuted the visual for his festive Detty December jam, "Kojosese", following a viral TikTok challenge that saw 20 million views. Marley's sound has eschewed the saccharine commerciality of the Nigerian AfroPop mainstream, proving that hit records can still be unpredictable, wild affairs.



Jennifer Lopez to Release New This Is Me…Now Album Photo
Jennifer Lopez to Release New 'This Is Me…Now' Album
The music project is set to release in 2023, which is unveiling to be a big year for Jennifer Lopez as she also is releasing her star studded action packed film, SHOTGUN WEDDING which stars Lenny Kravitz, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge amongst many others and is set to release on Prime Video, January 27, 2023.
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Chers Believe Photo
Sammy Rae & The Friends Release Spirited Cover of Cher's 'Believe'
Sammy Rae & The Friends have released their lively cover of Cher’s 1998 hit “Believe” just in time for the holiday season. The band premiered their horn-filled rendition of the song at their back-to-back sold out shows at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles a few weeks ago to an exhilarated crowd.
Jean-Michel Jarres Remastered Edition of The Concerts in China Out Now Photo
Jean-Michel Jarre's Remastered Edition of 'The Concerts in China' Out Now
The 40th anniversary remastered version of Jean-Michel Jarre’s historic live album The Concerts In China is out now. Originally released in 1982, the album served as a document of an historic concert tour Jarre undertook in 1981 - consisting of five spectacular concerts in the People's Stadium of Shanghai and Beijing.
Chicago House Legend Marshall Jefferson Releases Go Down Photo
Chicago House Legend Marshall Jefferson Releases 'Go Down'
The song was the first release of its time to weave piano into its sonic production and has since seen multiple hit iterations through collaborations with the likes of Solardo and Tchami, truly showcasing the original’s timelessness. Jefferson continues to perform live and release music with Ten City and as a solo artist.

From This Author - Michael Major


Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'Heavy & Western Band The Comancheros Storm Scene with New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
November 28, 2022

The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors RevealedDisney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase Actors Revealed
November 28, 2022

In its 21st year, ABC Entertainment Talent and Casting is excited to present emerging talent from coast to coast with 2022’s Disney Television Discovers: Talent Showcase. As a part of their continued commitment to creating opportunities for rising artists to be discovered, nurtured and celebrated.
Photo: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster RevealedPhoto: First COCAINE BEAR Film Poster Revealed
November 28, 2022

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell (The Americans), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Emmy winner Ray Liotta (The Many Saints of Newark), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), and more. Check out the new photo now!
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
November 28, 2022

The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
Photo: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster ReleasedPhoto: New KNOCK AT THE CABIN Poster Released
November 28, 2022

From visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), Tony award and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter), Ben Aldridge (Pennyworth, Fleabag), BAFTA nominee Nikki Amuka-Bird (Persuasion, Old), newcomer Kristen Cui, and more. Check out the new photo poster!
share