Nada Surf Release 'Cycle Through' EP

Nada Surf are proud to release the Cycle Through EP digitally today via Barsuk Records. The EP is a companion piece to their instant-classic 2020 album Never Not Together, and is finally getting a digital release after its initial vinyl run exclusively for Record Store Day.

The band will follow the release with a run of headline North American tour dates throughout the month of November with support from Pom Pom Squad, arriving at long last after their initial postponement in the spring of 2020. See below for the full list of U.S. tour dates.

The Cycle Through EP features three songs that were left off Never Not Together, as well as an orchestral/choir version of "Looking For You," the extended short-film version of "Just Wait," and Spanish, French and acoustic takes on "So Much Love."

Founded in 1992, Nada Surf -- Matthew Caws, Daniel Lorca, Ira Elliot, and their longtime friend and collaborator, Louie Lino -- has only grown more creative and resourceful as time has marched on, each consecutive release notable for the quality of its craft as well as Caws' ongoing growth as both songwriter and human being.

The band's latest LP, Never Not Together, was met with praise from all corners -- The Current called it "one of the best albums of their career," noting that it "shows off their prowess as experts of their craft while sharing their playful side. Never Not Together has all the hallmarks of the genre Nada Surf helped define but with a refined touch that comes from life experience and humility."

Listen to the new EP here:

Tour Dates

11/3 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA

11/4 - Mr Small's - Millvale, PA

11/5 - Iron Horse - Northampton, MA

11/6 - Cafe Campus - Montreal, QC

11/7 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

11/8 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

11/9 - Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

11/11 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO

11/12 - Racoon Motel - Davenport, IA

11/13 - Cedar Cultural Ctr. - Minneapolis, MN

11/14 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

11/15 - Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH

11/16 - Otto Bar - Baltimore, MD

11/17 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA

11/18 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

11/19 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

11/20 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY (early show)