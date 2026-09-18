NYMB's Entire Reissued Catalog Available Now via Forge Again Records

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Chicago band nymb and Forge Again Records have released a reissue of the band's entire remastered catalogue, including unearthed recordings and rare 7' tracks.

Formed in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake, IL in 1993, the group was an early staple of the mid-west emo and shoegaze scene. nymb shared the stage with the likes of Jets To Brazil, Cursive, Hey Mercedes and Rainer Maria among other indie heavyweights of the day.

'nymb was a breath of fresh air in the mid-to-late 90's Fireside Bowl scene. Hushed and pretty at times, loud and chaotic at others, the band were always trying to find a niche for themselves in Chicago and what they were exploring musically.' - Todd Bell, Braid/Hey Mercedes

'In what was a fairly tight knit scene in mid-90s Chicago, a lot of bands got to watch each other's first awkward steps towards becoming musicians. But nymb seemed to arrive out of nowhere, fully formed, with an impossible musical prowess that seemed to belie their years.' - Tim McIlrath, Rise Against

'nymb was a great band, great people. We loved playing shows with them back in the day!' - Tim Kasher, Cursive

Before disbanding in August of 2001 after a farewell show at the Fireside Bowl, nymb left behind a discography of demos, EPs, and two full-length albums. After decades in the vault, a burgeoning interest from young listeners seeking out obscure emo bands from the era led the band to work again with Forge Again Records to bring their entire catalog to streaming services, including The Fun Bobby Sessions - a collection featuring unearthed recordings and two rare 7' tracks. The reissue project introduces the band's 'soft/loud' indie rock to a new audience.

The reissue of the catalog includes Cutting Teeth: 1997-1999 (2xLP/CD), which collects the band's early work, including the Novembre EP, the Glass Eye EP, the Sanders EP, the Fun Bobby Sessions, an acoustic version of 'Rope + Ring', and a previously unreleased three song demo recorded in 1997 by John Emerson. Remastered by Carl Saff, most of these tracks will be on vinyl for the first time. The original art was created by Wall of Youth, combining elements from the original releases with photographs and other ephemera assembled by the band.

So, This Is How It Is (2xLP/CD) is nymb's first full-length album, available on vinyl for the first time, and includes two additional tracks recorded during the same session with Jeremy Lemos that originally appeared as b-sides to the 'Breathing Out Vapors' single. The album was remastered by Carl Saff, with original art updated and adapted for vinyl by Wall of Youth.

Nothing New (LP/CD) is nymb's rare, self-released final album, remastered by Carl Saff and available on vinyl and widely available on CD for the first time. The original art was updated and expanded by Wall of Youth.

About nymb

The story of nymb begins in 1993 when two teenagers - James 'Jamie' Zoeller from Northern Virginia and Elaine Bradley (then Doty) from the Louisville suburbs of southern Indiana - found themselves relocated to Crystal Lake, Illinois. Jamie was a sophomore and Elaine a freshman when they met in band class, forming a friendship fueled by a shared plan to start a rock band.

While Jamie took up guitar, Elaine (who owned a drum set but harbored ambitions to be the frontwoman) reluctantly took on the dual role of drummer and vocalist. They enlisted friends Chad Price on bass and Adam Kaczmarek on guitar and named the project nymb, a stylized nod to the early 80s dark fantasy film The Secret of NIMH. They were fans of larger alternative acts of the day, including Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Radiohead, and the Breeders. Their first official show took place in Jamie's backyard in May 1994. They practiced frequently, wrote their own songs, and self-released two cassette tapes while still in high school.

For the next two years, nymb played anywhere they could: garages, backyards, high school parties, rotary buildings, and city events. In 1996, the lineup shifted when Ben Kane from nearby Lake Zurich joined the band on drums, allowing Elaine to move to vocals and eventually guitar. The lineup solidified with the addition of Ben's former Apple Smax bandmate Cory Verblen on bass, and the band became a relentless touring act before Cory eventually handed bass duties over to Nathan Snydacker.

As they aged, their musical tastes evolved as they gained experience seeing and playing alongside local bands from Chicago's punk and early emo scene. Drawing deep influence from the textured dynamics of Hum and the raw emotionality of Sunny Day Real Estate and Braid, nymb became a staple of the late-90s Chicago scene.

instagram.com/nymb_official

Photo Credit: John Honkala



Photo Credit: John Honkala

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