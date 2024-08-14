NYC's Beau Share Single 'Messy' Ahead of New Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On September 13, NYC’s Beau will release their new album Girl Cried Wolf via Immortal Records. The band is Heather Goldin (singer/songwriter) and Emma Jenney (guitarist/songwriter) whose life-long friendship, alongside the ups and downs of growing up and into adulthood in New York City, has informed much of the forthcoming LP. Now they give fans another taste of Girl Cried Wolf with the release of new single “Messy,” The reflective song describes “the feeling of isolation and the need for friends to help pull you out of it,” says the band. They add, “Messy is a song about feeling wild and crazy and unhinged but at the same time, knowing time will pass and all will be well."

Beau previously shared “Talk To Me” alongside a stunning and poignant video directed by Charles Billot. They will be playing both singles and other highlights off Girl Cried Wolf at a record release party on September 17 at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right.

Working with music engineer/producer Brandon Bost (mixer of Barbie: The Movie Original Soundtrack), Beau recorded Girl Cried Wolf at his studio in Brooklyn, NY. The recording process was geared toward retaining a raw, guitar-heavy sound through the use of vintage guitars, mics and synthesizers. The result is a callback to millennial pop punk and alternative triumphs from high school days (think Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes, Rilo Kiley, Fiona Apple) with a touch of dreamy synth pop (think Beach House and Cocteau Twins), tied together with some bedroom electronica (channelling Gorillaz, Animal Collective, CocoRosie).

Nearly a decade has passed since the back-to-back releases of Beau’s self-titled EP and debut album That Thing Reality in 2015, and it has been experienced as one’s 20’s usually is: quickly and overwhelmingly, with a lot learned and a lot lost. Over the years they have played shows both stateside and in Europe but between gigs, life was also happening. Great loves were realized, hearts were broken. Friendships intensified, others faded away. The path forward, once full of nervous expectation, became a place of bittersweet surrender. It’s from this place of introspection that Beau is calling out with a release of grief and hope. In the lead-up to the album, Emma and Heather were both in phases of looking back and moving on and across the LP’s tracks the lyrics tell a heartbreaking story of people coming and going. Almost as a premonition of hardship and healing to come, these songs of the past perfectly illustrate the storm before today’s calm.

Ultimately, Girl Cried Wolf sends a message of reflection and endurance. Beau recognizes the never-ending dance between light and dark and is telling you to watch the show. As in the final song “Home To”, once you recognize darkness coming toward you, you can give it a name, shrug and say, “I guess I’ll sing instead.”

Beau Tour Dates

9/17 - Baby’s All Right - Brooklyn, NY

Girl Cried Wolf Tracklisting

Intro

Talk To Me

Should’ve Called

Messy

What Are You Doing To Me

Destroy Us

Body Parts

Home to

Photo Credit: Chad Moore

Comments