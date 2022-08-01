NYC Jazz Artist Sweet Megg Releases New Single 'Trouble in Mind'

NYC eclectic jazz artist Sweet Megg (Megg Farrell) premieres her new single, "Trouble in Mind," which is out today on all streaming platforms. The single is from the artist's new Western Swing album, entitled My Window Faces the South, set to release on September 16, 2022 on Turtle Bay Records.

"Trouble in Mind" (which preceded the 1955 off-Broadway play by the same name), is an early jazz standard born out of vaudeville, written as a blues-style song by jazz pianist Richard M. Jones in 1924.

The song was made popular in 1926 by Bertha "Chippie" Hill who recorded the tune with Jones and trumpet legend Louis Armstrong. The song has since been recorded by numerous artists through the last century, including Dinah Washington in 1952 and Nina Simone in 1961, both of whom were the first two artists to chart on Billboard with the song.

Megg says about her new single, "'Trouble in Mind' is one of those perfect songs that floats between jazz and country the way I do."

On why she chose to record the song on her album, Megg says, "I also like the meaning behind the song. It discusses all these tragic things - wanting to die, going crazy. But the main point of the song is 'trouble in mind, I'm blue, but I won't be blue always.' There's a light at the end of the tunnel. We all need a little light right now."

"Trouble in Mind" features Chris Scruggs on Steel Guitar, Billy Contreras on Fiddle, Mike Davis on Trumpet, Ricky Alexander on Saxophone, Sam Chess on Trombone, Dennis Crouch on Bass, Dalton Ridenhour on Piano and Chris Gelb on Drums.

Megg recorded her My Window Faces the South album at The Studio Nashville under engineer Roger Moutenot.

Check out the new Sweet Megg single, "Trouble in Mind," available now on Spotify and other streaming platforms. And look out for her new album, My Window Faces the South, out on September 16th on Turtle Bay Records.

Listen to the single here: