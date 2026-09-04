NOSHOWS Releases "DON'T LOOK DOWN," Sets MADHOUSE Tour for October 2026

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

For NYC alternative artist Noshows, 'Don't Look Down' is about what happens when ambition and fear collide. Arriving today as the latest single from his forthcoming debut album MADHOUSE, out October 16, the track captures the uneasy moment when looking back is no longer an option, but moving forward still requires a leap of faith.

Today's drop follows a run of releases that has steadily revealed the emotional architecture of MADHOUSE. Songs including 'FOMO,' 'Last Resort,' 'Fall Apart,' 'I Don't Want It,' and 'The Loop' have explored anxiety, identity, addiction, emotional survival, and the internal conversations people rarely say out loud. On 'Don't Look Down,' that restlessness turns outward: fear is still present, but so is the possibility of choosing something different.

The single arrives as Noshows prepares to release MADHOUSE on October 16, his debut full-length album. The project brings together the genre-blurring alternative rock, punk, hip-hop, and deeply personal songwriting that have defined Noshows to date, with collaborators including two-time GRAMMY winner Marc Swersky and mixer Seth Von Paulus.

Noshows is also announcing the MADHOUSE TOUR, a four-city run beginning October 14 in New York City and continuing through Syracuse, Hudson, and Boston, with special guest Belle Blue. The tour places the album release itself in the middle of the run, with MADHOUSE arriving October 16 as Noshows takes the project from record to stage.

October 14, 2026 — Bowery Palace — New York, NY

October 15, 2026 — Funk 'n Waffles — Syracuse, NY

October 16, 2026 — Park Theater — Hudson, NY

October 17, 2026 — City Winery — Boston, MA

About Noshows

With over +25M streams, NYC-based artist Max Satow—professionally known as NOSHOWS—is building real momentum as a singer-songwriter and frontman, blending alt-rock, hip-hop, and funk into something raw, direct, and hard to pin down. His live shows are loud, physical, and unpredictable, driving a fast-growing global fanbase through performances at Mercury Lounge, Bowery Electric, MilkBoy, Sofar Sounds, and the UK's Great Escape Festival. That growth is matched by strong critical backing. NOSHOWS has been covered and praised by Atwood Magazine, Ones to Watch, Indie Pulse, New Noise Magazine, and We Write About Music, with press consistently pointing to the intensity and honesty in both the music and delivery. At the core, the music pulls from real places—anxiety, identity, pressure, and control. That connection runs deeper: Satow's family founded The Jed Foundation, a leading nonprofit focused on protecting emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults. NOSHOWS is currently building toward his full-length debut through a series of EP releases. Recent work is co-produced and co-written with Marc Swersky and mixed by Seth Von Paulus. With a rapidly expanding audience and consistent press support, NOSHOWS is establishing himself as a serious new force in alternative music.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...