NoShows Releases New Music 'For the Addicts'

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NoShows has released a new track titled FOR THE ADDICTS, adding to the band's catalog of original music.

The single, titled 'The Loop,' is described as the emotional centerpiece of Noshows' forthcoming debut album, due this fall. According to the release, the track was written at what Max Satow describes as the lowest point of his life, capturing the psychology of addiction in real time rather than in retrospect. At the center of the song is the lyric: 'It better be the last time… for the last time.'

'I wasn't trying to write something inspirational,' says Max Satow. 'I was trying to document exactly where I was. 'The Loop' came from that place where you honestly believe this time will be different—even when experience tells you it won't. That lyric was the only sentence I could hear in my head.'

The single follows earlier Noshows releases including 'FOMO,' 'Last Resort,' 'Fall Apart,' and 'I Don't Want It.' The new track connects those threads into what the release calls the clearest statement of purpose yet for the project.

With more than +20 million streams and a rapidly growing audience, Noshows has built a reputation for writing songs that refuse neat resolutions. Instead, Max Satow writes from inside uncomfortable moments, capturing the internal dialogue most people never admit exists.

ABOUT NOSHOWS

With over +25M streams, NYC-based artist Max Satow—professionally known as NOSHOWS—is building real momentum as a singer-songwriter and frontman, blending alt-rock, hip-hop, and funk into something raw, direct, and hard to pin down. His live shows are loud, physical, and unpredictable, driving a fast-growing global fanbase through performances at Mercury Lounge, Bowery Electric, MilkBoy, Sofar Sounds, and the UK's Great Escape Festival. NOSHOWS has been covered and praised by Atwood Magazine, Ones to Watch, Indie Pulse, New Noise Magazine, and We Write About Music, with press consistently pointing to the intensity and honesty in both the music and delivery. At the core, the music pulls from real places—anxiety, identity, pressure, and control. That connection runs deeper: Satow's family founded The Jed Foundation, a leading nonprofit focused on protecting emotional health and preventing suicide among teens and young adults. NOSHOWS is currently building toward his full-length debut through a series of EP releases. Recent work is co-produced and co-written with Marc Swersky and mixed by Seth Von Paulus.

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