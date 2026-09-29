NORTHERN EXPOSURE 30th Anniversary Auction to Open at Amplifyd

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Amplifyd, described as a next-generation auction house for authenticated artist-owned memorabilia, has announced Sasha and John Digweed: Northern Exposure 30th Anniversary, an auction drawn from the artists' personal archives. Thirty years after Northern Exposure invited listeners into its slow dawn, gathering momentum and after-hours glow, Sasha and John Digweed are opening the archive behind it. The auction preview is now live at amplifyd.com/sasha-and-john-digweed, with bidding opening September 30-30 years after the original release.

Bidding starts September 30, 2026 at 1 AM ET and ends October 21, 2026 at 4 PM ET.

Released in 1996, Northern Exposure belongs to a time when musical discovery was physical and personal. Records passed through shops, promo mailers, DJ booths, cities and friends. A title might be learned from a sleeve or handwritten label; a particular version might be recognized only by ear. Sasha and John Digweed transformed those individual finds into North and South-a complete experience that moved through anticipation, immersion, release and the quiet that follows.

Reflecting on how their partnership shaped the mix, John Digweed told SPIN, 'In the '90s, we were known for our intricate mixing and for pushing each other when we played together. After the success of The Mix Collection, it was important for us to deliver something different musically and groundbreaking in the way the album was mixed. We pushed the technology to its limits, allowing us to do things that hadn't been possible before, so each listen revealed new details. Our desire to find unique tracks and blend them into one continuous mix reflected how Sasha and I DJed together at the time.'

The Amplifyd auction brings that history back to the objects through which it was made. It features the exact copies of records used to mix Northern Exposure, Northern Exposure 2, Northern Exposure: Expeditions and Communicate, along with rare acetates, promotional pieces and memorabilia. The selection is drawn equally from Sasha's and John's archives, but the artists have chosen to present it as one shared story rather than identify individual ownership lot by lot. Each piece will be authenticated through Amplifyd's hologram authentication service.

Speaking to SPIN about opening the archive, Sasha said, 'I love the fact that we're not selling pristine museum pieces. We're selling our copies. They've got writing on them, the sleeves have marks or tears, and some are completely beaten up because we had our hands all over them. They were tools of the trade, carried around the world and pulled in and out of record boxes night after night. The wear and scratches tell the history of each record-where it has been and what it was used for. That history is part of what makes them special.'

The auction traces the evolution of Northern Exposure through records that became inseparable from the journey. Among them is God Within's 'Raincry' (Submerged), Scott Hardkiss's deeply atmospheric contribution and one of the North disc's most enduring moments. Rabbit in the Moon's 'Out of Body Experience' captures the progressive, psychedelic and cinematic reach of the original mix, while William Orbit's 'Water from a Vine Leaf' (Spooky's Xylem Flow Mix) brings another of its most transportive moments. Underworld's 'Dark & Long (Dark Train)' provides the unforgettable closing destination of the South disc.

The later story is heard in Breeder's 'Tyrantanic,' which opens Northern Exposure: Expeditions, and Space Manoeuvres' 'Stage One,' which follows it into the darker, more driving sound associated with that period. The archive also includes a 12-inch acetate of The Chemical Brothers' 'Enjoyed,' while John Digweed singled out an acetate of Dope on Plastic as a particularly exciting rediscovery because the release was so rare. One of the archive's most revealing physical objects is a 45-rpm 777 Productions acetate of Delerium's 'Silence' (Sanctuary Dub). Its handwritten label reads 'Fade Remix (Dub 1),' reflecting the Sanctuary name Chris Fortier used for his Fade mixes, while the reverse carries a breakbeat version.

Beyond the records, a Northern Exposure 2 launch-party guest pass and an invitation from the original September 30 Northern Exposure launch at Ministry of Sound, preserved as a keyring, return the story to the rooms where it was lived. The complete auction is expected to include between 100 and 125 lots.

The archive opens five days after Northern Exposure Redux, released September 25 through LateNightTales in remastered CD and vinyl editions and a deluxe box set. The reissue returns to the music; the auction returns to the objects that carried it into the mix. Together they frame the anniversary from two directions: one heard anew, the other held in the hand.

'Both Sasha and John Digweed profoundly inspired my journey in music, so working with them on the 30th anniversary of Northern Exposure is deeply meaningful. That journey led to the inception of Amplifyd, which has evolved to celebrate and preserve cultural legacies like theirs. Northern Exposure holds a singular place in electronic music history. Partnering with both Sasha and John to celebrate this iconic compilation series allows us to deepen their connection with the community by giving fans the opportunity to own pieces of a legacy that continues to resonate across generations.' - Dan Willis, Founder and CEO, Amplifyd

Amplifyd's earlier work with Sasha demonstrated the depth of interest in artist-held music archives. The response showed that these auctions are about far more than rarity; they offer fans a tangible connection to the artists, records and moments that shaped their lives.

The anniversary has also been marked by recent joint appearances, with upcoming dates at Frontón Bucareli in Mexico City on October 2 and SILO in Dallas on October 3.

For listeners who were there, Northern Exposure became a time capsule: a way back to a room, a journey home or the person who first passed them the music. For those discovering it later, the surviving objects offer a direct line to a period when every transition began with a physical choice. This is more than memorabilia; it is storytelling through objects, with each piece carrying emotional and cultural weight.

The auction can be previewed, with registration to bid, at amplifyd.com/sasha-and-john-digweed. Bidding opens at 05:00 GMT / 1 AM ET on September 30, 2026-30 years to the day after the original release.

About Sasha and John Digweed

Sasha and John Digweed are two of the most influential DJs in electronic music history. Their partnership produced some of the most celebrated mix compilations ever released, including Northern Exposure, Northern Exposure 2, Northern Exposure: Expeditions and Communicate. Thirty years after the original Northern Exposure, the series remains a benchmark for long-form DJ storytelling.

About Amplifyd

Amplifyd is a next-generation auction house built to work directly with artists, athletes, entertainers and leading organizations. Amplifyd brings authenticated memorabilia, personal collections, archives and one-of-a-kind experiences to collectors around the world.

Combining the trust and provenance of a traditional auction house with proprietary technology and a talent-centric revenue model, Amplifyd provides talent with an end-to-end platform to unlock the value of culturally significant assets while maintaining control of their story, brand and legacy.

Operating globally, Amplifyd has worked with some of the most influential names and organizations across music and entertainment, connecting fans and collectors with objects and experiences that could not exist anywhere else.

Every Amplifyd collectible is built around one principle: provenance matters. Through direct relationships with talent and digital authentication, Amplifyd creates a permanent connection between the collectible, its origin and the story behind it.

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