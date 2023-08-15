NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

The 4-track EP serves as a DGTE revisit with 3 previously released songs & a remix to its title track cleverly named “mo’ better .”

Aug. 15, 2023

NOLAN Returns With 4-Track EP 'better .'

After releasing his experimental effort ‘don’t get TOO excited’ earlier this year, NOLAN returns with “better .”. The 4-track EP serves as a DGTE revisit with 3 previously released songs & a remix to its title track cleverly named “mo’ better .”

While the original version is uptempo & pop-influenced, the remix carries a slow groove with heavy 808’s. The soundscape for “PECAN” follows a similar direction. An album highlight is the magical “CINDERELLA”, which has been NOLAN’s most streamed track in recent months.

The Chicago-based creative also believes it’s perfect timing for this to come out. “Cuffing season is around the corner”, he says. With positive reviews from Pitchfork & Apple Music from this year alone, it’s evident why you can do better with NOLAN—if you knew better, you’d do better.

Since 2019, NOLAN (formally known as Nolan The Ninja) has been on a tear. He released his acclaimed full-length LP SPORTEE on Mello Music Group, including NOLAN’s breakthrough hit “Oranges”. NOLAN gained global recognition after performing Oranges on the popular music performance series COLORSxSTUDIOS.

The Cali-born, Detroit-bred artist / producer has collaborated with some of rap’s most creative artists including Chuck Inglish of The Cool Kids, Quelle Chris, Homeboy Sandman, Chris Crack among others. His music has garnered critical praise from Billboard, Vibe, HipHopDX, OkayPlayer, PassionWeiss & more.




Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.

