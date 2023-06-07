NOCUI Returns With 00s Inspired Single 'Faster'

Berlin producer and Shapeless Culture label boss NOCUI returns with 00s inspired groover ‘Faster’ arriving on the imprint 7th June.

Hot on the heels of his captivating ‘Anomie’ EP earlier this year, multi-instrumentalist NOCUI is back with seductive dancefloor mover ‘Faster’. Bubbling with irresistible groove, analogue synths, rhythmic vocal samples and early 00s references, it’s a track that may’ve been cooking for a while but is absolutely served to perfection.

‘Faster’s hypnotic beat will have feet shuffling from Berlin to Manchester thanks to NOCUI’s flair for elegant production and deliciously well-crafted composition. An essential for summer dancefloors and playlists alike.

A classically trained pianist, Rome native NOCUI brings a sense of true musicianship in his approach to electronic music production. An early love for improvisation permeates his work, expressed in meticulously crafted tracks that combine elements of sound design and orchestration with intricate rhythmic patterns.

NOCUI says:

“On this track I decided to venture into higher BPM lands and bring some early 2000s influences. This track has been in gestation for a very long time, and it actually was one of the first productions I did when I first moved to Berlin... I'm happy to be sharing this track after such a long time in the making. I believe it encapsulates all I was looking for: Groove, seduction, elegance, and speed. I hope this track will make you jump, quite literally, as it does with me.”

Listen to the new single here: