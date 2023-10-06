NOCUI Announces New EP 'Starlight Delight' & Lead Single 'Of The Same Name'

The song is out now via Shapeless Culture.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Berlin-based producer, composer and sound designer NOCUI announces ‘Higher Energy' the second single from forthcoming Starlight Delight EP. ‘Higher Energy' lands 6th October via Shapeless Culture.

Following on from the success of the feel-good disco-acid wonderland of ‘Starlight Delight', on ‘Higher Energy' Italian born musician and composer NOCUI takes us to Patrick Cowley territory with a deliciously pumpy slice of italo-flavoured Hi-NRG.

Arpeggiated synths, rising strings and driving beats touch on a range of influences from 80s Japanese records to Italo and classic house. The track sets the gold standard for NOCUI's ever evolving style and talent for a flawlessly delivered dancefloor moment. Big!

NOCUI says:

“I absolutely loved making this track. During the making of ‘Higher Energy' I was devouring 80s Japanese records, obscure Italo Disco, and Classic House tracks. I really think that these musical languages leaked into this track in a new and confident way. The aesthetics evolving across my releases feels more and more my own, and this is all I really wanted during my music journey. It's the second single from an EP that I believe will set my style, or at least the foundation of it. Enjoy!”

Italian born musician and producer and Shapeless Culture founder Leonardo Di Fiore, better known as NOCUI, has garnered a solid reputation for meticulous sound-work, absorbing rhythms, seductive and memorable club music that spans a breadth of influences from 00s house to Mediterranean and Latin references. 



