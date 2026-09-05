NOBUNTU to Open Concerts by the Pond Season at Cold Spring Harbor

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Nobuntu, the internationally acclaimed female vocal ensemble from Zimbabwe, will open Season 13 of Concerts by the Pond on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Cold Spring Harbor, New York.

Founded in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Nobuntu has earned international acclaim for performances that celebrate the power and beauty of the female voice. The ensemble's music draws from traditional Zimbabwean songs, Afro-jazz, gospel and the rich vocal traditions of southern Africa, combining extraordinary a cappella singing with movement, rhythm and percussion.

The name Nobuntu combines 'no,' a Ndebele word associated with motherhood, with 'ubuntu,' the African philosophy emphasizing shared humanity and interconnectedness. The ensemble has described its members as 'mothers of ubuntu,' reflecting a musical mission rooted not only in performance but also in community, cultural transmission and the empowerment of women and girls.

Nobuntu was founded in 2011 in response to the relative absence of professional all-female a cappella ensembles in Zimbabwe. Their work places women's voices within musical traditions, including mbube, that have historically been dominated by male performers.

Their performances also carry forward music learned through oral tradition. Nobuntu member Duduzile Sibanda has spoken about songs and traditions passed through generations by grandmothers and great-grandmothers, preserving music through listening, memory and community rather than written notation.

That connection between generations extends beyond Nobuntu's performances. The ensemble's community work has included Sisterhood Talks, creating spaces for women and girls to share experiences and knowledge, as well as the Nobuntu Pad Bank, an initiative supporting menstrual health and access for girls.

The October 3 performance brings Nobuntu to the intimate historic sanctuary of St. John's Episcopal Church as the opening concert of Concerts by the Pond's 2026–27 season, The Current.

Concerts by the Pond presents chamber music and artists from around the world in an intimate setting in Cold Spring Harbor. Season 13 continues the series' invitation to Listen Closer, connecting audiences with exceptional musicians and the traditions, stories and communities behind their music.

Event Details

Nobuntu — Joy, Rhythm, and the Power of Voice

Saturday, October 3, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Concerts by the Pond at St. John's Episcopal Church

1670 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724

Tickets are $75 for adults and $60 for students, plus a $1.50 ticketing fee. Free parking is available, along with accessible parking and wheelchair entrances.

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