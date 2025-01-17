NLE Choppa Kicks Off 2025 with New Single 'Dare U' Featuring Imagine Dragons

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cementing his status as a global force in music, 22-year-old rap phenomenon NLE Choppa teams up with GRAMMY® Award-winning juggernaut Imagine Dragons for the adrenaline-pumping new single “Dare U,” out now via NLE Entertainment/Warner Records. This groundbreaking track marks Choppa’s first foray into rock and alternative music, showcasing his boundary-pushing artistry.

“Dare U” is a battle cry for the bold, blending Imagine Dragons’ arena-sized energy with NLE Choppa’s undeniable swagger. Propelled by seismic basslines, thunderous handclaps, and a gospel-infused choir, the track soars with a rallying hook from Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds: “Dare u, dare u, say it to my face.” Choppa meets the moment with razor-sharp bars, declaring, “They hating on me, but it made me go harder.” The result is an anthem that transcends genres, celebrating resilience and unapologetic confidence.

Choppa adds, “Imagine Dragons is legendary. To collaborate with them is a dream come true. They brought out a different side of me, and together, we’ve created something truly special.”

The release of “Dare U” follows a string of triumphs for Choppa in 2024, including the release of PICASSO: SLUFFIN SZN X SLUT SZN, hailed as a bold and versatile project by outlets like Complex and Entertainment Tonight. With over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques to his name, Choppa continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day artist. From chart-topping singles to co-directing his short film NLE Choppa Presents: The Wash and collaborating with Off-White during NYFW, he’s a true cultural innovator.

ABOUT NLE CHOPPA

22-year-old NLE Choppa is a rap powerhouse with over 9 billion streams and 24 RIAA-certified plaques. Since emerging at just 16, Choppa has delivered hit after hit through his partnership with Warner Records and his own NLE Entertainment. Beyond music, Choppa is a true renaissance artist, leading initiatives that blend entertainment, fashion, and philanthropy. His commitment to wellness and community-driven projects, including his This Can’t Be Vegan food truck and literacy campaigns, showcases a thoughtful leader on and off the mic. Whether he’s dropping hits, starring in films, or inspiring the next generation, NLE Choppa is leaving an undeniable mark on music, culture, and beyond.

ABOUT IMAGINE DRAGONS:

Imagine Dragons continue to redefine rock in the 21st century. Filling stadiums, crafting cloud-rattling anthems, and breaking records at every turn, diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-winning Las Vegas band Imagine Dragons occupy rarified air as one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Tallying cumulative sales of 74 million album equivalents, 65 million digital songs, and over 160 billion streams, they stand out as “the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles,” namely “Radioactive” (16x-platinum), “Believer” (13x-platinum), “Thunder” (12x-platinum) and “Demons” (11x-platinum). Since emerging in 2009, they’ve scored five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Night Visions [2012] (7x-platinum (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Smoke+Mirrors [2015] (platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Evolve [2017] (triple-platinum) (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), Origins [2018] (platinum)(KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), and Mercury – Act 1 [2021]( KIDinaKORNER/Interscope). With the release of Mercury – Act 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) in 2022, they completed their first double-album opus produced by the legendary Rick Rubin.

The hit single “Bones,” featured on Mercury Act 2, went to number one at Alternative Radio and remains in the Global Top 50 on Spotify. The band’s hit collaboration with East Atlanta-based rapper J.I.D, “Enemy,” has racked up billions of global streams and landed at #6 on the IFPI Global Singles Chart for 2022. Dominating radio, they remain one of only four bands to ever achieve consecutive Top 5 singles at Alternative radio, and the only band to repeat this feat. Most recently, Imagine Dragons made history on Spotify, as “Bad Liar” became their 10th song to surpass 1 billion streams. The band now holds the crown for the group with most billion-plus streamed songs, becoming the first in the platform’s history to have ten songs reach this milestone. Meanwhile, Imagine Dragons’ music videos for hits “Thunder” and “Believer” have garnered an astounding 2 billion YouTube views, while videos for “Radioactive” and “Demons” have surpassed over 1 billion views. They’ve collaborated with everyone from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Wiz Khalifa to Avicii and film composer Hans Zimmer. Giving back, they’ve raised millions for various causes, including their pediatric cancer charity the Tyler Robinson Foundation, and frontman Dan Reynolds' LOVELOUD Foundation and festival in support of LGBTQ+ youth. In 2022, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky named them ambassadors for UNITED 24, which benefits humanitarian aid in Ukraine. Imagine Dragons earned an impressive four nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards including “Favorite Pop Duo or Group,” “Favorite Rock Artist,” “Favorite Rock Album” and “Favorite Rock Song.” The band was also nominated for “Group of 2022” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. Most recently, they received a 2024 MTV VMA nomination for “Best Alternative” for their acclaimed “Eyes Closed” music video.

