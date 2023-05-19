NERIAH Drops New Single 'Paris' Feat. Trevor Daniel

NERIAH continues to flex her songwriting muscles on her upcoming album…stay tuned for more updates!

Emerging artist NERIAH has recruited Trevor Daniel for her latest pop anthem, "Paris" ft. Trevor Daniel. The nostalgic breakup track is the second single off her 24-track album due later this year, following April's "Even If It Hurts."

The pop-infused single is full of wistful retrospection strong enough to make us mourn a trip to Paris we never took. NERIAH's evocative lyricism takes listeners to the backseat of a crumbling relationship, inviting us to feel her grief and longing as she reflects on the past. Trevor Daniel's intense vocals twist the knife in the wound, underlining the emotional power of the track.

On the song, NERIAH explains, "'Paris' is a song about falling head-over-heels for someone in the city of love, but then having to leave them behind and never seeing them again. The lyrics capture the feeling of being confused about why it worked so well at first, but then it just fizzled out. The melody is really upbeat and anthemic, making you feel all the feels. If you've ever had to say goodbye to someone you loved, this song will definitely hit home."

NERIAH has mastered the ability to create upbeat tracks that still have listeners reaching for their tissues. Her unreserved lyricism gives listeners insight into her own relationships while still maintaining a degree of universality. This combination of heartbreaking lyrics and irresistible pop melodies have made NERIAH an artist to watch - Who What Wear recently deemed the songstress a rising musician to know.

ABOUT NERIAH

With a natural knack for storytelling, NERIAH is the Los Angeles native that never holds back. Born and raised along the beaches of LA, the gifted singer/songwriter spent hours telling stories and singing as she drove up and down the coast. Although previously growing a large following for her intimate Youtube vlogs, her vulnerable self-expression began at the age of 5 when she wrote her very first song.

The last few years saw her honing her musical talents as she wrote and produced 3 songs a day, recording her debut EP and expanding her massive catalog of originals. Each song NERIAH writes is based off her own experiences - they stand as a personal diary in hopes listeners can take a page and learn from it.

She has now sat as the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily and Spotify's Fresh Finds Pop, headlined NextFestLA, The Peppermint Club, and a sold out show at The Troubadour, and saw a World First premiere on Zane Lowe's World Record show for her single "Missing Somebody." NERIAH currently has over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, 201k followers on Instagram, and over 190K TikTok fans.

Most recently, NERIAH released her third EP, No One Cries Forever, which takes an unflinching look at the emotional rollercoaster that comes with a breakup. She is gearing up to release her debut 24-track album later this year.

Photo Credit: Maxine Bowen


