NEIL FRANCES & POOLSIDE Share New Single 'I'm in Love With You'

Poolside and Los Angeles duo Neil Frances have teamed up for their sultry 70's soul-tinged single, "I'm In Love With You." For the longtime friends and East Side Los Angeles locals, the collaboration came about organically. Jeffrey Paradise aka Poolside says, "Was such a great experience working in the studio with Neil Frances after knowing them for years. I've been a fan ever since we toured together and I saw them cover 'Teardrops' by Womack & Womack, which is one of my favorite songs. 'I'm In Love With You' is a bit out of the box for both of our projects, but it's definitely us. We started out influenced by 1950's doo-wop and our early memories writing music and the track took off from there."

Neil Frances adds, "To be honest, we weren't expecting this type of song to come out of this collaboration. Jeff surprised us by starting with a conversation. He sort of led us through this meditation-like exercise before we even touched an instrument. I almost immediately thought of the first song I ever wrote as a five or six-year-old. It's a sincere and almost saccharine love song. Then I started thinking about my wife, Mariel, and thinking about what it means to love someone, and the difference between a child's love and a man's love. And this simple and beautiful love song came out of it."

The track follows Neil Frances' new single "On The Lookout" featuring Raffaella and Poolside's 2020 LP, Low Season. Stay tuned for more to come from both artists soon.

Since releasing Low Season, the first Poolside album to be wholly produced by founding member and visionary Jeffrey Paradise, in February of this year, Poolside has maintained a busy release schedule with high profile remixes for Jack Johnson & Milky Chance, Big Wild and L'impératrice, as well as "Getting There From Here," a collaboration with Daft Punk vocalist Todd Edwards. Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, Poolside was touring the world as a five-piece band comprised of Paradise on guitar and vocals, drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Brijean, Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs), headlining major stages and festivals across the globe and supporting marquee acts like LCD Soundsystem, Kacey Musgraves and Tycho.

The duo formed in 2016, having both relocated to LA from London and New York, in pursuit of new projects. With Gilfry's inherent knack for hooks and melodies and Feller's encyclopedic sonic recall ability and vast knowledge of production, the pair hit it off and began to develop their brand of beat-driven pop ear worms infused with a more organic warmth than most modern electronic dance music. Putting special emphasis on their enthralling live sets-always performed with a multi-piece band and never relying on playback-the group quickly developed a reputation as a must-see stage artist. Soon their reputation as a diverse act with a wide range of talents began to build among listeners of all kinds. Their 2018 debut EP, Took A While, with its blend of psychedelic rhythms, vibe-y, infectious grooves, and raw, funky spirit put Neil Frances firmly on the map and propelled them to tour slots with Jungle and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The band joined Nettwerk in 2020 and are currently working on new music.

Listen here:

